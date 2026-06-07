BBC One’s Insider Guide: Monday‑Sunday Must‑Watch TV for Every Taste

A week‑long rundown of BBC One’s standout programmes, offering sharp commentary and tailored recommendations for every age group and interest. From news to dramas, quizzes to travel, the guide spotlights the best of the channel all week.

Monday 8 June 2026 (Monday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Start the day with the latest news, sport, business and weather. Opinion: Still reliable for anyone needing a quick briefing before work.

EastEnders – 19:30

Classic soap drama set in London’s East End. Opinion: Still entertaining for fans of long‑running dramas.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes – 14:30

A travel adventure across Scotland with Robson Green. Opinion: One of the better options for wanderlust seekers.

Tuesday 9 June 2026 (Tuesday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news coverage. Opinion: Still reliable for a quick briefing.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15

A shopping showdown at antiques fairs. Opinion: Holds up well for collectors.

Bridge of Lies – 16:30

Family game show about truth and lies. Opinion: Still entertaining for a family night.

Wednesday 10 June 2026 (Wednesday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news. Opinion: Still reliable for a start‑of‑day briefing.

Escape to the Country – 15:00

House‑hunting in rural England. Opinion: Holds up well for dreamers.

Garden Rescue – 15:45

Gardening makeover. Opinion: Still entertaining for green thumbs.

Thursday 11 June 2026 (Thursday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news. Opinion: Still reliable.

Policing Paradise – 14:00

Crime documentary. Opinion: Holds up well for crime fans.

Have I Got News for You – 22:40

Satirical news wrap‑up. Opinion: Reliable for a light evening laugh after the day’s events.

Friday 12 June 2026 (Friday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news. Opinion: Still reliable.

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes – 14:30

Travel adventure. Opinion: One of the better options for travel lovers.

Garden Rescue – 15:45

Gardening makeover. Opinion: Still entertaining for green thumbs.

Saturday 13 June 2026 (Saturday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news. Opinion: Still reliable.

Saturday Kitchen Live – 09:00

Cooking show with chefs and guests. Opinion: Holds up well for food lovers.

Countryfile – 17:15

Documentary on rural landscapes. Opinion: Holds up well for nature enthusiasts.

Sunday 14 June 2026 (Sunday)

Breakfast – 06:00

Morning news. Opinion: Still reliable.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg – 08:00

Political interview show. Opinion: Holds up well for viewers interested in politics.

The One Show – 18:00

Talk show covering national stories. Opinion: Holds up well for a relaxed evening discussion.

BBC London News – 18:30

Local London news. Opinion: Still reliable for residents.

Bottom Line

BBC One delivers a balanced mix of news, entertainment, and documentary content across the week, ensuring there’s something for every viewer. Whether you’re a fan of soaps, a trivia buff, or a travel enthusiast, the lineup offers reliable options that hold up well throughout the day.

Exact viewership figures are not available, so popularity is inferred from the programme’s prominence.