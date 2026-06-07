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A Week of Winter Wonders: Standout Holiday Hits on Great! Movies Classic

ByShockya Team

Jun 7, 2026

A Week of Winter Wonders: Standout Holiday Hits on Great! Movies Classic

Great! Movies Classic is about to roll out a lineup that will keep you glued to your screen from Monday through Sunday. Below you’ll find the key shows, when they start, and a quick take on who’s in for a treat.

Monday, 8 June 2026

08:10 BST – The Christmas Swap – A body‑swap comedy that will tickle families and teens alike. The quirky humor holds up well over the holiday season.

Opinion: This one is the perfect opener to the week, blending laugh‑out‑loud moments with a clever twist on holiday wishes.

09:05 BST – A Date By Christmas – A romantic comedy that will charm adult couples who love a light‑hearted holiday love story.

Opinion: The premise feels fresh and the chemistry keeps the audience engaged.

10:05 BST – Write Before Christmas – A Christmas romance that offers a nostalgic look at heartfelt cards. Fans of sentimental storytelling will find it reliable.

Opinion: The emotional arc is well‑balanced, and the performances are convincing.

Tuesday, 9 June 2026

08:10 BST – The Christmas Setup – A rom‑com featuring a city lawyer re‑connected with a high school crush. The light humour suits teens and young adults.

Opinion: The premise is relatable, and the pacing keeps the storyline enjoyable.

09:05 BST – A Christmas Love Story – A romantic drama that will appeal to adult viewers seeking warmth and hope.

Opinion: The performances are heartfelt, and the setting feels authentic.

Wednesday, 10 June 2026

15:50 BST – Christmas Bells are Ringing – A festive romance that will charm couples across all ages.

Opinion: The storyline is cozy, and the soundtrack adds to the holiday atmosphere.

10:05 BST – Puppy Love For Christmas – An animal‑centric romance that will delight families and kids.

Opinion: The animal moments are endearing, and the plot is light‑hearted.

Thursday, 11 June 2026

15:50 BST – Christmas Bells are Ringing – Another chance to enjoy a warm romantic story that holds up over the season.

Opinion: A good repeat for those who missed it earlier.

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – An adventure romance that will excite teens and families who love scenic backdrops.

Opinion: The mountain setting adds a fresh twist to the holiday genre.

Friday, 12 June 2026

10:05 BST – Puppy Love For Christmas – A light‑hearted animal romance that brings smiles to viewers of all ages.

Opinion: The feel‑good storyline is a reliable pick for a relaxed evening.

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – An adventure romance that offers scenic charm for teens and adults.

Opinion: The scenic backdrops elevate the romantic plot.

Saturday, 13 June 2026

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – A holiday adventure that will keep teens and families entertained.

Opinion: Another solid option for a weekend binge.

00:00 BST – A Winter Princess – A fantasy romance that will capture viewers of all ages with its snowy charm.

Opinion: The regal storyline adds a magical touch to the holiday lineup.

Sunday, 14 June 2026

00:00 BST – A Winter Princess – A snowy fantasy romance that will delight families and teens alike.

Opinion: A fitting finale to a week of holiday stories.

Bottom line: Great! Movies Classic’s lineup offers a mix of comedy, romance, adventure, and whimsy that will keep viewers engaged throughout the week.

Related Content

Check out our curated list of holiday favorites and stay tuned for more!

By Shockya Team