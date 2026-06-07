A Week of Winter Wonders: Standout Holiday Hits on Great! Movies Classic

Great! Movies Classic is about to roll out a lineup that will keep you glued to your screen from Monday through Sunday. Below you’ll find the key shows, when they start, and a quick take on who’s in for a treat.

Monday, 8 June 2026

08:10 BST – The Christmas Swap – A body‑swap comedy that will tickle families and teens alike. The quirky humor holds up well over the holiday season.

Opinion: This one is the perfect opener to the week, blending laugh‑out‑loud moments with a clever twist on holiday wishes.

09:05 BST – A Date By Christmas – A romantic comedy that will charm adult couples who love a light‑hearted holiday love story.

Opinion: The premise feels fresh and the chemistry keeps the audience engaged.

10:05 BST – Write Before Christmas – A Christmas romance that offers a nostalgic look at heartfelt cards. Fans of sentimental storytelling will find it reliable.

Opinion: The emotional arc is well‑balanced, and the performances are convincing.

Tuesday, 9 June 2026

08:10 BST – The Christmas Setup – A rom‑com featuring a city lawyer re‑connected with a high school crush. The light humour suits teens and young adults.

Opinion: The premise is relatable, and the pacing keeps the storyline enjoyable.

09:05 BST – A Christmas Love Story – A romantic drama that will appeal to adult viewers seeking warmth and hope.

Opinion: The performances are heartfelt, and the setting feels authentic.

Wednesday, 10 June 2026

15:50 BST – Christmas Bells are Ringing – A festive romance that will charm couples across all ages.

Opinion: The storyline is cozy, and the soundtrack adds to the holiday atmosphere.

10:05 BST – Puppy Love For Christmas – An animal‑centric romance that will delight families and kids.

Opinion: The animal moments are endearing, and the plot is light‑hearted.

Thursday, 11 June 2026

15:50 BST – Christmas Bells are Ringing – Another chance to enjoy a warm romantic story that holds up over the season.

Opinion: A good repeat for those who missed it earlier.

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – An adventure romance that will excite teens and families who love scenic backdrops.

Opinion: The mountain setting adds a fresh twist to the holiday genre.

Friday, 12 June 2026

10:05 BST – Puppy Love For Christmas – A light‑hearted animal romance that brings smiles to viewers of all ages.

Opinion: The feel‑good storyline is a reliable pick for a relaxed evening.

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – An adventure romance that offers scenic charm for teens and adults.

Opinion: The scenic backdrops elevate the romantic plot.

Saturday, 13 June 2026

19:40 BST – Rocky Mountain Christmas – A holiday adventure that will keep teens and families entertained.

Opinion: Another solid option for a weekend binge.

00:00 BST – A Winter Princess – A fantasy romance that will capture viewers of all ages with its snowy charm.

Opinion: The regal storyline adds a magical touch to the holiday lineup.

Sunday, 14 June 2026

00:00 BST – A Winter Princess – A snowy fantasy romance that will delight families and teens alike.

Opinion: A fitting finale to a week of holiday stories.

Bottom line: Great! Movies Classic’s lineup offers a mix of comedy, romance, adventure, and whimsy that will keep viewers engaged throughout the week.