Next Week’s CBS Drama: Spotlight on Crime, Courtroom Drama, and Thriller Picks

Dive into tomorrow’s CBS Drama lineup—packed with gripping crime investigations, courtroom drama, and pulse‑racing thrillers. This week, the channel leans heavily on real‑world mysteries and legal battles that keep viewers on the edge.

Monday, 8 June 2026

Teleshopping (09:00‑12:00 BST): A morning block of value‑for‑money deals—good for shoppers who like quick bargains.

UK Crime Files: Seaside Lady Macbeth (09:55‑10:50 BST): A 1930s scandal that sets a moody tone for the day. Opinion: It’s one of the better options for history buffs and crime sleuths.

UK Crime Files: Killer On The Run (10:55‑12:00 BST): Follow a 1995 murder case. Opinion: Still entertaining, and the forensic detail is reliable.

48 Hours (13:00‑14:00 BST): A look at a cult standoff—high‑stakes, but the narrative stays grounded.

Medical Detectives (14:00‑16:00 BST): Episode 7 & 8 explore a tragic 18‑year‑old’s disappearance. Opinion: The investigation is one of the better options for viewers who appreciate forensic depth.

Judge Judy (19:00‑19:25 BST): A court‑room showdown on a domestic dispute. Opinion: One of the reliable episodes for those who enjoy quick, decisive drama.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Psychology Aficionados: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Teleshopping for a light start

Tuesday, 9 June 2026

UK Crime Files: Unravelling the Murder Of Janet Commins (09:00‑09:55 BST): A 1930s case—TBD description keeps it mysterious.

UK Crime Files: Anagram Serial Killer (10:55‑12:00 BST): A Scottish serial killer’s story. Opinion: The documentary’s depth holds up well.

48 Hours (13:00‑14:00 BST): Two episodes covering a Napa Valley winery murder and a cult leader’s final standoff.

Medical Detectives (14:00‑17:00 BST): Episodes 11‑14 cover a range from abduction to a murder mystery.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): A series of court decisions spanning disputes over property, dog ownership, and more.

What to Watch If You’re

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Wednesday, 10 June 2026

UK Crime Files: Brighton Trunk Murders (09:00‑10:00 BST): Two women found in car trunks.

48 Hours (10:00‑11:00 BST): A deep dive into Natalie Wood’s death.

Medical Detectives (11:00‑14:00 BST): Episodes 15‑18 cover abduction, arson, and a murder mystery.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): Courtroom drama continues.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Thursday, 11 June 2026

UK Crime Files: The Lonely Killer (09:00‑09:55 BST): A look at Dennis Nilsen’s crimes.

UK Crime Files: The Tenant From Hell (10:55‑12:00 BST): A 1960s landlord murder.

48 Hours (13:00‑14:00 BST): A 2020s cult standoff revisit.

Medical Detectives (14:00‑17:00 BST): Episodes 19‑23 cover a range of crimes.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): Courtroom drama continues.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Friday, 12 June 2026

Teleshopping (09:00‑12:00 BST): Morning deals.

UK Crime Files: The Head On The Beach (09:00‑10:00 BST): A case involving a Lithuanian ex‑soldier.

48 Hours (10:00‑11:00 BST): A story on a 2020s cult leader.

Medical Detectives (11:00‑14:00 BST): Episodes 24‑27 cover a mix of murders and abductions.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): Courtroom drama continues.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Saturday, 13 June 2026

Teleshopping (09:00‑12:00 BST): Morning deals.

UK Crime Files: The Lonely Killer (09:00‑09:55 BST): A revisit to Dennis Nilsen’s crimes.

UK Crime Files: The Tenant From Hell (10:55‑12:00 BST): A 1960s case.

48 Hours (13:00‑14:00 BST): A 2020s cult standoff revisit.

Medical Detectives (14:00‑17:00 BST): Episodes 28‑30 cover different murders and abductions.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): Courtroom drama continues.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Sunday, 14 June 2026

Teleshopping (09:00‑12:00 BST): Morning deals.

UK Crime Files: The Lonely Killer (09:00‑09:55 BST): A revisit to Dennis Nilsen’s crimes.

UK Crime Files: The Tenant From Hell (10:55‑12:00 BST): A 1960s case.

48 Hours (13:00‑14:00 BST): A 2020s cult standoff revisit.

Medical Detectives (14:00‑17:00 BST): Episodes 28‑30 cover different murders and abductions.

Judge Judy (19:00‑22:00 BST): Courtroom drama continues.

What to Watch If You’re

Crime Enthusiasts: UK Crime Files & 48 Hours

Legal Drama Fans: Judge Judy

Forensic Fans: Medical Detectives

General Viewers: Light entertainment at the start

Bottom line: This week’s CBS Drama lineup delivers a steady stream of crime investigations and courtroom drama for all ages. Whether you’re into forensic detail, real‑world legal battles, or just want a solid thriller to binge, there’s a show for you.