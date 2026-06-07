Action, Westerns and Sci‑Fi: CBS Action’s Must‑See Line‑up 8–14 June 2026
Get ready for a full week of adrenaline‑packed TV on CBS Action. From the high‑kicking streets of Texas to the far reaches of space, this guide spotlights the best shows for every mood and age group.
Monday 8 June – Action & Western
Walker, Texas Ranger – 08:00 BST
Chuck Norris still packs a punch. In this classic western‑martial‑arts mash‑up, Walker tackles crime with his trademark grit. A solid pick for teens who love high‑octane action and for adults craving a nostalgic showdown.
Opinion: While the dialogue is dated, the choreography remains engaging, keeping the series relevant for a new generation.
Tuesday 9 June – Space & Sci‑Fi
Star Trek – The Original Series – 17:00 BST
Kirk and Spock navigate a 1920s‑style gangster planet in episode 17/26. Perfect for older viewers who appreciate classic sci‑fi storytelling and the moral quandaries of humanity.
Opinion: The special effects feel modest, but the narrative depth and character dynamics still hold up well.
Wednesday 10 June – High‑Kicking Action
Double Team – 08:00 BST
Jean‑Claude Van Damme brings martial arts flair to a CIA‑driven heist. Ideal for younger audiences who enjoy dynamic fight sequences and fast‑paced plots.
Opinion: The action is crisp, though the plot can feel predictable; still entertaining for fans of action cinema.
Thursday 11 June – Space‑Thriller
Battle Los Angeles – 21:00 BST
A platoon faces an alien invasion on the West Coast. Great for adults seeking a tense, high‑intensity war drama.
Opinion: The film balances action with emotional stakes, making it a solid choice for sci‑fi enthusiasts.
Friday 12 June – Oceanic Drama
The Poseidon Adventure – 13:00 BST
A luxury liner capsizes, and strangers fight to survive. Excellent for families looking for thrilling survival drama.
Opinion: The suspense keeps viewers engaged, though the pacing may be uneven for younger viewers.
Saturday 13 June – Classic Sci‑Fi
The Twilight Zone – 16:30 BST
A two‑headed scientist grants super‑strength to a timid man. A treat for older viewers who appreciate speculative storytelling.
Opinion: The episode’s concept is intriguing, though the visual quality feels dated.
Sunday 14 June – Adventure & Romance
The Mask of Zorro – 22:55 BST
A shy thief seeks revenge with the help of a legendary swordsman. Suitable for teens and adults who enjoy swashbuckling adventures.
Opinion: The chemistry between the leads adds depth, making this a reliable pick for a weekend finish.
Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of action, sci‑fi and drama, ensuring there’s something to spark every viewer’s curiosity.