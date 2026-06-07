Action, Westerns and Sci‑Fi: CBS Action’s Must‑See Line‑up 8–14 June 2026

Monday 8 June – Action & Western

Walker, Texas Ranger – 08:00 BST

Chuck Norris still packs a punch. In this classic western‑martial‑arts mash‑up, Walker tackles crime with his trademark grit. A solid pick for teens who love high‑octane action and for adults craving a nostalgic showdown.

Opinion: While the dialogue is dated, the choreography remains engaging, keeping the series relevant for a new generation.

Tuesday 9 June – Space & Sci‑Fi

Star Trek – The Original Series – 17:00 BST

Kirk and Spock navigate a 1920s‑style gangster planet in episode 17/26. Perfect for older viewers who appreciate classic sci‑fi storytelling and the moral quandaries of humanity.

Opinion: The special effects feel modest, but the narrative depth and character dynamics still hold up well.

Wednesday 10 June – High‑Kicking Action

Double Team – 08:00 BST

Jean‑Claude Van Damme brings martial arts flair to a CIA‑driven heist. Ideal for younger audiences who enjoy dynamic fight sequences and fast‑paced plots.

Opinion: The action is crisp, though the plot can feel predictable; still entertaining for fans of action cinema.

Thursday 11 June – Space‑Thriller

Battle Los Angeles – 21:00 BST

A platoon faces an alien invasion on the West Coast. Great for adults seeking a tense, high‑intensity war drama.

Opinion: The film balances action with emotional stakes, making it a solid choice for sci‑fi enthusiasts.

Friday 12 June – Oceanic Drama

The Poseidon Adventure – 13:00 BST

A luxury liner capsizes, and strangers fight to survive. Excellent for families looking for thrilling survival drama.

Opinion: The suspense keeps viewers engaged, though the pacing may be uneven for younger viewers.

Saturday 13 June – Classic Sci‑Fi

The Twilight Zone – 16:30 BST

A two‑headed scientist grants super‑strength to a timid man. A treat for older viewers who appreciate speculative storytelling.

Opinion: The episode’s concept is intriguing, though the visual quality feels dated.

Sunday 14 June – Adventure & Romance

The Mask of Zorro – 22:55 BST

A shy thief seeks revenge with the help of a legendary swordsman. Suitable for teens and adults who enjoy swashbuckling adventures.

Opinion: The chemistry between the leads adds depth, making this a reliable pick for a weekend finish.

Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of action, sci‑fi and drama, ensuring there’s something to spark every viewer’s curiosity.