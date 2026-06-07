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Action, Westerns and Sci‑Fi: CBS Action’s Must‑See Line‑up 8–14 June 2026

ByShockya Team

Jun 7, 2026
Walker, Texas Ranger

Action, Westerns and Sci‑Fi: CBS Action’s Must‑See Line‑up 8–14 June 2026

Get ready for a full week of adrenaline‑packed TV on CBS Action. From the high‑kicking streets of Texas to the far reaches of space, this guide spotlights the best shows for every mood and age group.

Monday 8 June – Action & Western

Walker, Texas Ranger – 08:00 BST

Walker, Texas Ranger

Chuck Norris still packs a punch. In this classic western‑martial‑arts mash‑up, Walker tackles crime with his trademark grit. A solid pick for teens who love high‑octane action and for adults craving a nostalgic showdown.

Opinion: While the dialogue is dated, the choreography remains engaging, keeping the series relevant for a new generation.

Tuesday 9 June – Space & Sci‑Fi

Star Trek – The Original Series – 17:00 BST

Star Trek – The Original Series

Kirk and Spock navigate a 1920s‑style gangster planet in episode 17/26. Perfect for older viewers who appreciate classic sci‑fi storytelling and the moral quandaries of humanity.

Opinion: The special effects feel modest, but the narrative depth and character dynamics still hold up well.

Wednesday 10 June – High‑Kicking Action

Double Team – 08:00 BST

Double Team

Jean‑Claude Van Damme brings martial arts flair to a CIA‑driven heist. Ideal for younger audiences who enjoy dynamic fight sequences and fast‑paced plots.

Opinion: The action is crisp, though the plot can feel predictable; still entertaining for fans of action cinema.

Thursday 11 June – Space‑Thriller

Battle Los Angeles – 21:00 BST

Battle Los Angeles

A platoon faces an alien invasion on the West Coast. Great for adults seeking a tense, high‑intensity war drama.

Opinion: The film balances action with emotional stakes, making it a solid choice for sci‑fi enthusiasts.

Friday 12 June – Oceanic Drama

The Poseidon Adventure – 13:00 BST

The Poseidon Adventure

A luxury liner capsizes, and strangers fight to survive. Excellent for families looking for thrilling survival drama.

Opinion: The suspense keeps viewers engaged, though the pacing may be uneven for younger viewers.

Saturday 13 June – Classic Sci‑Fi

The Twilight Zone – 16:30 BST

The Twilight Zone

A two‑headed scientist grants super‑strength to a timid man. A treat for older viewers who appreciate speculative storytelling.

Opinion: The episode’s concept is intriguing, though the visual quality feels dated.

Sunday 14 June – Adventure & Romance

The Mask of Zorro – 22:55 BST

The Mask of Zorro

A shy thief seeks revenge with the help of a legendary swordsman. Suitable for teens and adults who enjoy swashbuckling adventures.

Opinion: The chemistry between the leads adds depth, making this a reliable pick for a weekend finish.

Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of action, sci‑fi and drama, ensuring there’s something to spark every viewer’s curiosity.

By Shockya Team