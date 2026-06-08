BBC 1 NI Tuesday: Skip the Duds, Watch These

Tuesday on BBC 1 North Ireland offers a mix of reliable entertainment and fresh content. We’re cutting through the noise to highlight what actually matters. Forget the filler—these three shows deliver real value for your evening.

EastEnders: Soap Opera Drama

Kat plans a birthday dinner for Jasmine while Oscar wrestles with conflicting feelings. Jack tries to connect with Denise amid ongoing tensions. This episode holds up well in the soap’s long-running tradition, though it’s not without predictable moments. If you’re a loyal viewer, it’s a solid dose of emotional drama. For newcomers, it’s a decent entry point into the complex world of Albert Square.

Pointless: Brainy Quiz Show

Alexander Armstrong and Ria Lina host this quiz where contestants score points by coming up with answers no one else could think of. It’s one of the better options for a light-hearted evening. While the puzzles can feel repetitive, the hosts’ chemistry keeps it engaging. If you want a show that’s both fun and intellectually stimulating without overcomplicating things, Pointless delivers reliably.

Who Do You Think You Are? (Genealogy Adventure)

Joe Swash explores his Italian roots, uncovering stories of murder, banditry, and political activism in southern Italy. The documentary-style approach remains engaging, though some episodes can get dramatic. It’s still a compelling way to dive into family history, especially for viewers interested in cultural roots. The show holds up well as a blend of personal storytelling and historical context.

For a Tuesday night that’s not just filler, these three shows offer a mix of drama, quiz fun, and genealogy adventure. Skip the news and reality shows that don’t grab you, and focus on these picks for a more fulfilling evening.