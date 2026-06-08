BBC One Tuesday: EastEnders, Pointless, and The One Show – your essential viewing guide

With BBC One’s Tuesday lineup, you get a blend of drama, quizzes, and entertainment that caters to different tastes. Here’s what stands out in the schedule, converted to London time (BST):

EastEnders (19:30): A Tuesday night drama fix

EastEnders airs at 19:30 with Kat planning a birthday dinner for Jasmine, Oscar wrestling with his feelings for both Josh and Jasmine, and Jack trying to get through to Denise. It’s a classic soap opera that’s built a loyal following over decades. If you’re in the mood for interpersonal drama and familiar faces, this is a reliable option. It holds up well for those who enjoy the genre.

The One Show (19:00): Entertainment with a side of wit

Starting at 19:00, The One Show features Alex Jones and Roman Kemp bringing stories from across the country. It’s a blend of news and entertainment that’s been a staple for years. While not groundbreaking, it’s consistently reliable and offers a good mix of light-hearted content and current events. If you’re looking for a show that doesn’t overcomplicate things, it’s worth a watch.

Pointless (17:15): The quiz that tests your knowledge

At 17:15, Pointless offers a brainy quiz where contestants score points by coming up with answers no one else could think of. Alexander Armstrong and Ria Lina host this popular show that’s been a hit for years. It’s still entertaining and a great way to challenge your mind. If you’re into trivia, it’s one of the better options for a Tuesday afternoon.

Who Do You Think You Are? (21:00): Uncovering family history

At 21:00, Joe Swash goes in search of his Italian roots, finding stories of murder, banditry, an inspiring political activist, and a family bar in southern Italy. This documentary-style show is a deep dive into ancestry and history. It’s a reliable choice for those interested in personal history and cultural exploration. It holds up well as a well-paced documentary.

Bottom line: BBC One Tuesday provides a well-rounded selection of programming. EastEnders, Pointless, and The One Show are the highlights for a reason. They offer consistent entertainment without the fluff.