Tuesday’s Edge: Nothing To Declare, Star Trek and FBI: International

Tuesday on Pick TV delivers a mix of reality TV, sci-fi and crime drama. From the real-world challenges of border security to the timeless adventures of Star Trek, there’s something for everyone.

Nothing To Declare

Time: 09:00 BST

The series follows Australian Customs officers in serious scenarios, including a young girl’s online encounter and a suspicious lollies shipment. It’s straightforward but offers a glimpse into the real-world challenges of border security. For viewers interested in the topic, it’s a reliable option.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Time: 16:00 BST

Bashir must act as a 1960s secret agent in a malfunctioning holosuite to save his trapped crewmates. The plot is clever and the performances are strong, making it one of the better options for sci-fi fans.

FBI: International

Time: 21:00 BST

When a US basketball player for a Lithuanian team goes into cardiac arrest, the Fly Team – along with new agent Zoey McKenna – investigate. It’s a well-executed procedural with international elements. The story holds up well and is a solid choice for crime drama enthusiasts.

Whether you’re into real-world border security drama or classic sci-fi, Tuesday’s lineup on Pick TV has something for you. Don’t miss these highlights.