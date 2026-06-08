ITV4 Tuesday: Magnum, P.I. and Boon Hold Up Well After All These Years

ITV4’s Tuesday schedule is a lifeline for classic TV fans craving nostalgia without the frills. Forget the fleeting trends—this lineup delivers substance with shows that still resonate. Here’s what to watch when you want something with lasting appeal.

Magnum, P.I.: The Sixth Position (06:35 London time)

Thomas navigates a high-stakes situation when hired to guard a ballerina, only to find herself surrounded by competing interests. The episode’s pacing feels deliberate, not sluggish, and Tom Selleck’s cool charisma remains magnetic. It’s not groundbreaking, but it delivers the classic action-drama formula with satisfying precision. If you’re in the mood for vintage escapism, it’s still worth your time.

Boon: Have a Nice Day (08:50 London time)

Ken and Margaret hunt a missing husband who stole company funds, while Harry recruits cowboy electricians for a wild scheme. The gritty British charm is intact, though the humor occasionally leans heavy-handed. It’s a dependable watch for fans of character-driven British drama—especially if you appreciate the show’s unapologetic, working-class grit.

BattleBots: Mirror, Mirror (11:30 London time)

Whiplash faces Monsoon in a brutal robot combat showdown. The engineering spectacle is relentless, with debris flying and sparks flying. It’s not for the faint of heart, but the sheer intensity makes it a solid pick for robotics enthusiasts. If you crave high-octane action without dialogue, this delivers.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview (18:00 London time)

Analysis of Scotland, Sweden, Czechia, and Türkiye’s tense qualification battles. The coverage is informative but shallow, lacking deep tactical insights. It’s a quick primer for football fans, but not essential viewing if you’re already up to speed.

Bottom line: ITV4’s Tuesday line-up offers genuine value for classic TV lovers. Magnum, P.I. and Boon provide nostalgia with purpose, while BattleBots delivers raw excitement. Skip the quiz show unless you’re genuinely curious about timed challenges.