BBC One Scotland Weekend: From Royal Parade to Kitchen Delights – Your Guide to Saturday & Sunday TV

Cooking & Culinary

Saturday Kitchen Live brings Matt Tebbutt, Max Halley, Adam Byatt and guest Joanna Page together with Helen McGinn’s wine expertise to create a relaxed yet tasty cooking experience. It’s reliable entertainment for anyone who loves to eat and learn new recipes. Opinion: The chefs’ chemistry keeps the show fresh and relatable.

News & Current Affairs

Breakfast starts the day with the latest news, sports, business and weather from the BBC team. A solid choice for those who want a quick rundown before the day begins. Opinion: It’s a dependable start to the morning.

BBC News (12:10-12:20) provides a concise national and international update. Opinion: A brief but useful snapshot.

Reporting Scotland (16:30-16:35) offers local news and weather for the Scottish audience. Opinion: Keeps the local perspective in focus.

Sports

Tennis: Queen’s Semi‑Final (12:25-16:20) showcases live action from the Queen’s tournament. A one‑of‑the‑better options for tennis enthusiasts. Opinion: The live coverage is compelling and keeps fans engaged.

Tennis: Queen’s Final (12:15-14:45) follows the climax of the tournament. Opinion: The intensity is high, with a satisfying conclusion.

Drama & Thriller

Casualty (19:35-20:25) deals with Dylan’s discovery about Stevie and Matty’s relationship. A gripping medical drama that keeps viewers on edge. Opinion: The plot twists are well‑executed and hold up well.

Two Weeks in August (20:25-21:10) follows a road trip that takes a dark turn after an accident. Contains strong language. Opinion: The narrative is tense and offers a good mix of drama and suspense.

Reality & Competition

Celebrity Bridge of Lies (16:40-17:25) features well‑known personalities tackling a physical challenge for charity. Opinion: The mix of humour and competition makes it a solid watch.

Blankety Blank (17:25-18:00) presents Stephen Mangan and Nella Rose hosting a celebrity quiz. Opinion: It’s a light‑hearted game show that entertains without overstaying its welcome.

Pointless Celebrities (18:00-18:50) showcases sports legends in a quiz format. Opinion: The sports focus adds a unique twist to the standard game show.

The Weakest Link (18:50-19:35) brings a roster of celebrities competing for charity money. Opinion: The format remains engaging, though the pacing can feel brisk.

Documentary & Nature

Antiques Roadshow (19:15-20:15) visits Thirlestane Castle, uncovering treasures of historical value. Opinion: The artefacts are fascinating, and the storytelling is engaging.

Countryfile (17:15-18:15) explores the Cotswolds with John Craven and Vick Hope. Opinion: The rural landscapes are picturesque, offering a calm viewing experience.

Shrek Forever After (15:25-16:50) brings a nostalgic film for family audiences. Opinion: The animation remains charming, suitable for younger viewers.

Family & Kids

Outrageous (21:30-22:15) presents a 1931 pool party with the Mitford siblings, offering a historical comedy that can entertain a mixed audience. Opinion: The period setting provides a unique backdrop for light entertainment.

Wrap‑Up & Bottom Line

With a mix of news, cooking, sports, drama, and family-friendly programmes, BBC One Scotland offers something for every mood and age group this weekend. Whether you’re looking for reliable news, a hearty meal, thrilling tennis matches, or a family film, the schedule has you covered.