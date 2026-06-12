Weekend in Westminster: Your Guide to the Best Politically Charged Broadcasts on BBC Parliament

Here’s our pick of the most engaging political shows this weekend – times, why they matter, and who should tune in.

Prime Minister’s Questions – 11:00–11:35 BST

The flagship Q&A with the UK’s prime minister is always a highlight. It offers a snapshot of the government’s priorities and a chance for backbench MPs to hold the PM accountable. While it can be a bit repetitive, it remains a reliable barometer of policy direction.

Westminster Hall – 06:20–11:00 BST

A continuous stream of House of Commons debates, this segment is perfect for anyone who wants to follow the legislative process in real time.

Select Committees – 18:00 BST–00:05 BST

These recordings dive into specific policy areas, offering depth that the main debate floors often miss. Ideal for policy students, researchers, and anyone who wants a deeper understanding of the parliament’s work.

Scottish First Minister’s Questions – 11:35–12:35 BST

A regional counterpart to the PMQs, this show gives insight into Scotland’s governance and the priorities of its first minister. Great for Scottish viewers and those interested in devolved politics.

Welsh First Minister’s Questions – 12:35–13:25 BST

Similar to the Scottish segment but focused on Wales, it offers a glimpse into Welsh policy debates and the first minister’s agenda.

Bottom line: Whether you’re a seasoned policy analyst or a curious citizen, BBC Parliament’s weekend lineup delivers a comprehensive look at the UK’s political pulse. Tune in and stay informed.