Weekend Watchlist: BBC One NI’s Must‑See Line‑up

Your Saturday and Sunday TV picks in one glance.

Morning Mornings – Breakfast

Start your Sunday with the BBC’s Breakfast – news, sport, business and weather. It’s reliable for the latest updates.

Cook & Chill – Saturday Kitchen Live

Matt Tebbutt and guests bring a lively cooking session. Good for foodies and anyone craving a culinary fix before the day’s events.

Royal Parade – Trooping the Colour

Live coverage of the King’s birthday parade. Historical and patriotic, it’s a one‑off that holds up well for history buffs.

Sports – Queen’s Tennis Semi‑Final & Final

Catch the live action from the Queen’s tournament. Excellent for tennis fans looking for thrilling matches.

Game Show Bonanza – Celebrity Bridge of Lies, Blankety Blank, Pointless Celebrities, The Weakest Link

A lineup of game shows that will keep you entertained. Good for families or anyone who enjoys light‑hearted competition.

Drama – Casualty & Two Weeks in August

For fans of medical drama, Casualty offers gripping storylines. Two Weeks in August gives a darker road‑trip narrative, suitable for mature viewers.

Children’s Choice – Shrek Forever After

An animated adventure that can be enjoyed by younger audiences and nostalgic adults alike.

Culture & Nature – Countryfile, The Americas, Tiger Island, Antiques Roadshow

Explore rural landscapes, wildlife and antiques. These shows cater to viewers who enjoy stories of the natural world and heritage.

Weekend Wrap‑Up – Outrageous, Death Valley

End the weekend with quirky drama and crime‑drama. Good for late‑night viewers seeking something different.

Bottom line: The BBC One NI weekend schedule offers a balanced mix of news, sport, cooking, history, drama, and game shows, ensuring there’s something for every taste.