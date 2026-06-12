Heat, Heritage & Hyacinth: BBC Four’s Weekend Line‑Up
If you’re looking for a weekend that mixes climate fact‑checks with a dash of nostalgia, BBC Four has a programme that will keep you glued to the screen.
Hurricanes & Heatwaves – The Evolution of British Weather Forecasts
19:00‑20:00 BST – A 60‑minute deep dive into the evolution of British weather forecasts. Still entertaining for those who love climate science.
Heatwave – 2006’s 100‑degree Nightmare
20:00‑21:30 BST – A dramatised documentary warning of a possible future. A reliable warning of what might come.
1976: Summer of Heat
21:30‑22:30 BST – Tension‑filled accounts of a record‑breaking heatwave. Holds up well as a historical snapshot.
The World About Us: The Year of the Ladybirds
22:30‑23:20 BST – A documentary that questions whether 1976 was a disaster. Still engaging for history buffs.
Horizon Special: The Great British Drought
23:20‑00:00 BST – Behind‑the‑scenes look at the 1976 drought crisis. A well‑constructed piece that holds up well.
Summer of ’76: Away from It All
00:00‑00:50 BST – Personal stories of coping during the heatwave. Still humanising for viewers of all ages.
Keeping Up Appearances – Episode 1
00:50‑01:20 BST – Classic British sitcom. A reliable source of gentle satire.
Keeping Up Appearances – Episode 2
01:20‑01:50 BST – Continuation of the snob’s adventures. Holds up as a classic comedy.
Afoot Again in the Past
19:00‑19:15 BST – Lucinda Lambton visits a traditional wallpaper factory. Still entertaining for design lovers.
The Modern Age of the Coach
19:15‑20:15 BST – Exploration of Britain’s love for group travel. A reliable look at a niche subject.
Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure – Part 1
20:00‑20:45 BST – Palin follows Hemingway’s footsteps across Europe. Holds up well for travel enthusiasts.
Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure – Part 2
20:45‑21:35 BST – Chicago to Paris segments. Still engaging for documentary fans.
Windrush: Portraits of a Generation
21:55‑23:20 BST – Portrait project celebrating Windrush figures. A reliable tribute that holds up well.
Bottom Line
BBC Four’s lineup offers a balanced mix of climate science, historical documentaries and classic comedy. Whether you’re a history buff, a climate‑conscious viewer or simply looking for a lighthearted sitcom, there’s something that holds up well for the whole family.