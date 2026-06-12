Heat, Heritage & Hyacinth: BBC Four’s Weekend Line‑Up

If you’re looking for a weekend that mixes climate fact‑checks with a dash of nostalgia, BBC Four has a programme that will keep you glued to the screen.

Hurricanes & Heatwaves – The Evolution of British Weather Forecasts

19:00‑20:00 BST – A 60‑minute deep dive into the evolution of British weather forecasts. Still entertaining for those who love climate science.

Heatwave – 2006’s 100‑degree Nightmare

20:00‑21:30 BST – A dramatised documentary warning of a possible future. A reliable warning of what might come.

1976: Summer of Heat

21:30‑22:30 BST – Tension‑filled accounts of a record‑breaking heatwave. Holds up well as a historical snapshot.

The World About Us: The Year of the Ladybirds

22:30‑23:20 BST – A documentary that questions whether 1976 was a disaster. Still engaging for history buffs.

Horizon Special: The Great British Drought

23:20‑00:00 BST – Behind‑the‑scenes look at the 1976 drought crisis. A well‑constructed piece that holds up well.

Summer of ’76: Away from It All

00:00‑00:50 BST – Personal stories of coping during the heatwave. Still humanising for viewers of all ages.

Keeping Up Appearances – Episode 1

00:50‑01:20 BST – Classic British sitcom. A reliable source of gentle satire.

Keeping Up Appearances – Episode 2

01:20‑01:50 BST – Continuation of the snob’s adventures. Holds up as a classic comedy.

Afoot Again in the Past

19:00‑19:15 BST – Lucinda Lambton visits a traditional wallpaper factory. Still entertaining for design lovers.

The Modern Age of the Coach

19:15‑20:15 BST – Exploration of Britain’s love for group travel. A reliable look at a niche subject.

Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure – Part 1

20:00‑20:45 BST – Palin follows Hemingway’s footsteps across Europe. Holds up well for travel enthusiasts.

Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure – Part 2

20:45‑21:35 BST – Chicago to Paris segments. Still engaging for documentary fans.

Windrush: Portraits of a Generation

21:55‑23:20 BST – Portrait project celebrating Windrush figures. A reliable tribute that holds up well.

Bottom Line

BBC Four’s lineup offers a balanced mix of climate science, historical documentaries and classic comedy. Whether you’re a history buff, a climate‑conscious viewer or simply looking for a lighthearted sitcom, there’s something that holds up well for the whole family.