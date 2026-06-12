ITV’s Must‑Watch Line‑Up – Your Weekend TV Guide

Here’s your guide to the best shows on ITV this weekend: the right mix of drama, food, sport, news and pure entertainment for every age and interest.

06:25 – 08:25 | Dr No

The first James Bond film, a spy thriller starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress, follows an MI6 agent investigating a colleague’s death in Jamaica. Classic, stylish and still entertaining.

If you’re into vintage action and espionage, this is one of the better options for a short, high‑energy start to your Saturday.

08:25 – 09:25 | New: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours

Ainsley delivers summer vibes with gyros, panzanella, seafood linguine and strawberry picking. Light, bright and perfect for food‑enthusiasts.

A solid pick for families looking for a quick culinary adventure.

09:25 – 09:30 | ITV News

National and international news with analysis from ITV’s correspondents. A reliable recap of the day.

09:30 – 12:00 | James Martin’s Saturday Morning

James cooks for the Fletchers, while chefs Chantelle Nicholson, Andres Alemany and Paul Foster contribute recipes. A hearty, family‑friendly show that holds up well.

Great for adults who enjoy cooking and for kids who want to learn about food.

12:00 – 12:30 | New: Dermot’s Taste of Ireland

Dermot explores Donegal’s Gaeltacht, tasting seaweed pudding and fresh seafood. A cultural deep‑dip that’s still entertaining.

Ideal for viewers who love travel and food adventures.

12:30 – 13:00 | James Martin’s Islands to Highlands

James visits the Isle of Skye with Tony Singh, drawing inspiration from local seafood. A scenic, tasty journey.

A solid pick for foodies and geography lovers.

13:00 – 13:15 | ITV News

Another reliable news recap. Keep up with what matters.

13:15 – 16:15 | ITV Racing: Live from York

Francesca Cumani presents live racing from York, Sandown and Chester. Pure racing excitement for fans.

A reliable choice for sports lovers looking for high‑energy action.

16:15 – 17:55 | Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026

Highlights from the UK’s biggest summer party at Wembley Stadium featuring RAYE, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris and more. A music festival in your living room.

Great for anyone who enjoys pop and dance hits, though the lack of an image means you’ll need to imagine the stage.

17:55 – 18:35 | In for a Penny

Stephen Mulhern takes the show to Walt Disney World Resort, with classic and new games. Light entertainment for families.

A reliable pick for those who enjoy game‑show fun.

18:35 – 18:45 | ITV Evening News

National and international news with analysis. A solid recap of the day’s events.

18:45 – 19:00 | ITV News London

Latest news and weather for London and the South East. Keep your city on track.

19:00 – 22:35 | FIFA WC2026: Qatar v Switzerland

Catch the World Cup match with Mark Pougatch and others in the studio. A must‑watch for football fans.

A reliable highlight for sports lovers.

22:35 – 22:50 | ITV News

Another quick news rundown to keep you informed before bedtime.

22:50 – 00:45 | Taken 3

Action‑packed thriller with Liam Neeson and Forest Whitaker. A solid pick for adults who enjoy tense, fast‑moving drama.

Still entertaining for those who appreciate high‑stakes action.

00:45 – 03:00 | Shop on TV

Teleshopping extravaganza. A reliable source of product showcases for late‑night shoppers.

03:00 – 04:15 | Unwind with ITV

Daily escape designed to calm the mind and encourage relaxation. A reliable way to end the night.

Bottom Line

This weekend’s lineup offers something for everyone: classic thriller, fresh cooking, live racing, music, games and world‑cup football. Mix and match based on your mood, age group and interests, and you’ll have a packed, satisfying TV schedule.