ITV’s Must‑Watch Line‑Up – Your Weekend TV Guide
Here’s your guide to the best shows on ITV this weekend: the right mix of drama, food, sport, news and pure entertainment for every age and interest.
06:25 – 08:25 | Dr No
The first James Bond film, a spy thriller starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress, follows an MI6 agent investigating a colleague’s death in Jamaica. Classic, stylish and still entertaining.
If you’re into vintage action and espionage, this is one of the better options for a short, high‑energy start to your Saturday.
08:25 – 09:25 | New: Ainsley’s Fantastic Flavours
Ainsley delivers summer vibes with gyros, panzanella, seafood linguine and strawberry picking. Light, bright and perfect for food‑enthusiasts.
A solid pick for families looking for a quick culinary adventure.
09:25 – 09:30 | ITV News
National and international news with analysis from ITV’s correspondents. A reliable recap of the day.
09:30 – 12:00 | James Martin’s Saturday Morning
James cooks for the Fletchers, while chefs Chantelle Nicholson, Andres Alemany and Paul Foster contribute recipes. A hearty, family‑friendly show that holds up well.
Great for adults who enjoy cooking and for kids who want to learn about food.
12:00 – 12:30 | New: Dermot’s Taste of Ireland
Dermot explores Donegal’s Gaeltacht, tasting seaweed pudding and fresh seafood. A cultural deep‑dip that’s still entertaining.
Ideal for viewers who love travel and food adventures.
12:30 – 13:00 | James Martin’s Islands to Highlands
James visits the Isle of Skye with Tony Singh, drawing inspiration from local seafood. A scenic, tasty journey.
A solid pick for foodies and geography lovers.
13:00 – 13:15 | ITV News
Another reliable news recap. Keep up with what matters.
13:15 – 16:15 | ITV Racing: Live from York
Francesca Cumani presents live racing from York, Sandown and Chester. Pure racing excitement for fans.
A reliable choice for sports lovers looking for high‑energy action.
16:15 – 17:55 | Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026
Highlights from the UK’s biggest summer party at Wembley Stadium featuring RAYE, Niall Horan, Calvin Harris and more. A music festival in your living room.
Great for anyone who enjoys pop and dance hits, though the lack of an image means you’ll need to imagine the stage.
17:55 – 18:35 | In for a Penny
Stephen Mulhern takes the show to Walt Disney World Resort, with classic and new games. Light entertainment for families.
A reliable pick for those who enjoy game‑show fun.
18:35 – 18:45 | ITV Evening News
National and international news with analysis. A solid recap of the day’s events.
18:45 – 19:00 | ITV News London
Latest news and weather for London and the South East. Keep your city on track.
19:00 – 22:35 | FIFA WC2026: Qatar v Switzerland
Catch the World Cup match with Mark Pougatch and others in the studio. A must‑watch for football fans.
A reliable highlight for sports lovers.
22:35 – 22:50 | ITV News
Another quick news rundown to keep you informed before bedtime.
22:50 – 00:45 | Taken 3
Action‑packed thriller with Liam Neeson and Forest Whitaker. A solid pick for adults who enjoy tense, fast‑moving drama.
Still entertaining for those who appreciate high‑stakes action.
00:45 – 03:00 | Shop on TV
Teleshopping extravaganza. A reliable source of product showcases for late‑night shoppers.
03:00 – 04:15 | Unwind with ITV
Daily escape designed to calm the mind and encourage relaxation. A reliable way to end the night.
Bottom Line
This weekend’s lineup offers something for everyone: classic thriller, fresh cooking, live racing, music, games and world‑cup football. Mix and match based on your mood, age group and interests, and you’ll have a packed, satisfying TV schedule.
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