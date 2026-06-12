Holiday Hits on Great! Movies Classic: Your 24‑Hour Guide

Weekend Wonders on Great! Movies Classic

It’s a snow‑free week in the UK but the channel’s schedule is lit with holiday feel‑good movies and a steady stream of uplifting news. Below is a quick guide to the top picks, broken down by genre and age group. All times are shown in London (BST).

Romantic‑Comedy to Light‑Hearted Family Fun

Christmas Ever After – 07:10 – 08:05 BST – 55 min. A charming romance featuring Ali Stroker. Ideal for couples or anyone craving a sweet holiday love story. The film holds up well, with a gentle plot that feels fresh.

– 07:10 – 08:05 BST – 55 min. A charming romance featuring Ali Stroker. Ideal for couples or anyone craving a sweet holiday love story. The film holds up well, with a gentle plot that feels fresh. Puppy Love For Christmas – 09:05 – 10:00 BST – 55 min. A cozy tale about saving an animal shelter. Great for families with pets or anyone who loves a good animal drama.

– 09:05 – 10:00 BST – 55 min. A cozy tale about saving an animal shelter. Great for families with pets or anyone who loves a good animal drama. 12 Toys of Christmas – 11:00 – 11:55 BST – 55 min. A festive adventure set in Hungary that highlights handmade toys. Suitable for younger viewers and those who enjoy a cross‑cultural holiday setting.

– 11:00 – 11:55 BST – 55 min. A festive adventure set in Hungary that highlights handmade toys. Suitable for younger viewers and those who enjoy a cross‑cultural holiday setting. The Christmas Break – 13:10 – 14:05 BST – 55 min. A longer family feature starring Justin Long. Perfect for viewers who want a mix of comedy and heartfelt moments.

– 13:10 – 14:05 BST – 55 min. A longer family feature starring Justin Long. Perfect for viewers who want a mix of comedy and heartfelt moments. Rocky Mountain Christmas – 15:15 – 16:10 BST – 55 min. Romantic drama set on a ranch. A good pick for fans of nature‑driven romance.

– 15:15 – 16:10 BST – 55 min. Romantic drama set on a ranch. A good pick for fans of nature‑driven romance. Christmas In The Caribbean – 17:10 – 18:05 BST – 55 min. Beachside romantic comedy. Ideal for those who want a light escape.

– 17:10 – 18:05 BST – 55 min. Beachside romantic comedy. Ideal for those who want a light escape. Christmas In Paris – 19:05 – 20:05 BST – 55 min. Intercontinental love story. A nice option for lovers of romantic Parisian settings.

– 19:05 – 20:05 BST – 55 min. Intercontinental love story. A nice option for lovers of romantic Parisian settings. Reunited at Christmas – 21:05 – 22:00 BST – 55 min. A family‑centric holiday romance. Works well with viewers who enjoy a bit of drama mixed with love.

– 21:05 – 22:00 BST – 55 min. A family‑centric holiday romance. Works well with viewers who enjoy a bit of drama mixed with love. A Winter Princess – 23:00 – 23:55 BST – 55 min. A snowy fairy‑tale romance. Great for fans of princess‑centric stories.

Holiday Romance for the More Mature Crowd

Royal Christmas Crush – 13:00 – 13:55 BST – 55 min. A regal romance featuring Katie Cassidy. Ideal for viewers who enjoy a mix of royalty and modern love.

– 13:00 – 13:55 BST – 55 min. A regal romance featuring Katie Cassidy. Ideal for viewers who enjoy a mix of royalty and modern love. Once Upon A Holiday – 15:50 – 16:45 BST – 55 min. A princess runs away to discover her own life. Works well for those who like lighthearted fairy‑tale twists.

– 15:50 – 16:45 BST – 55 min. A princess runs away to discover her own life. Works well for those who like lighthearted fairy‑tale twists. A Christmas Exchange – 20:30 – 21:25 BST – 55 min. A modern house‑swap romance. Suitable for viewers who appreciate a contemporary take on holiday love.

Daily Dose of Optimism

Good News on GREAT! – 08:05 – 08:10 BST, 10:00 – 10:05 BST, 11:55 – 12:00 BST, 14:05 – 14:10 BST, 17:45 – 17:50 BST, 19:30 – 19:35 BST, 21:25 – 21:30 BST, 22:25 – 22:35 BST, 23:30 – 23:35 BST – 5 min each. These short segments highlight uplifting stories across the UK and beyond. A good filler between longer films.

– 08:05 – 08:10 BST, 10:00 – 10:05 BST, 11:55 – 12:00 BST, 14:05 – 14:10 BST, 17:45 – 17:50 BST, 19:30 – 19:35 BST, 21:25 – 21:30 BST, 22:25 – 22:35 BST, 23:30 – 23:35 BST – 5 min each. These short segments highlight uplifting stories across the UK and beyond. A good filler between longer films. Good News on GREAT! Extra – 07:00 – 07:10 BST, 08:05 – 08:10 BST, 11:55 – 12:00 BST, 14:05 – 14:10 BST, 16:10 – 16:15 BST, 17:45 – 17:55 BST, 19:30 – 19:35 BST, 21:25 – 21:35 BST, 22:25 – 22:35 BST, 23:35 – 23:45 BST – 10 min each. These episodes focus on fun local happenings and quirky stories, perfect for viewers who enjoy light entertainment.

For the family‑oriented viewer, the longer movies such as The Christmas Break and Rocky Mountain Christmas provide a good mix of humor and heart. Teen viewers may enjoy the romantic comedy vibe of Puppy Love for Christmas or the adventurous feel of 12 Toys of Christmas. Older audiences looking for a more sophisticated romance might find Royal Christmas Crush and A Winter Princess appealing.

When you’re ready to switch from film to a quick burst of positivity, the Good News slots are a nice break – they’re short but full of heart.

Bottom line: The channel offers a solid lineup of warm, feel‑good movies covering romance, family, and light‑hearted fun. Mix in the Good News blocks for a consistent dose of optimism. Enjoy a relaxed, cheerful weekend with Great! Movies Classic.