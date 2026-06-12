Border Patrol Stalks the Weekend: Pick TV’s Must‑Watch Lineup

If you’re looking for a weekend that’s a blend of tension, real‑world intrigue, and a dash of sport, Pick TV’s schedule is your go‑to. The flagship series Border Patrol anchors the network with a full slate of episodes, while the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup brings the cricket crowd, and a handful of documentary specials keep the curious mind entertained.

The Flagship Show: Border Patrol

From 05:30 to 07:00 (GMT) you’ll see multiple episodes of Border Patrol as New Zealand Customs agents chase illegal items and uncover smuggling schemes. The show’s raw, on‑the‑ground footage keeps viewers on edge, and the steady pace makes it a reliable choice for fans of procedural drama.

Opinion: The series still entertains by delivering real‑time tension, though the repetitive format might feel a bit predictable over a long weekend.

Sports Highlight: Live ICC Women’s T20 WC – Ireland vs Scotland

From 09:00 to 13:00 (GMT) the cricket world’s biggest women’s tournament unfolds on Pick TV. The 4‑hour live stream captures the full match between Ireland and Scotland, with commentary that’s both insightful and engaging for both seasoned fans and newcomers.

Opinion: The live coverage holds up well, offering an immersive experience without the distraction of half‑time breaks.

Crime & Investigation: Caught Red Handed

From 13:00 to 15:00 (GMT) the series delves into the clever tactics police use to catch criminals. Episodes 10–12 bring fresh cases that showcase both technology and human ingenuity.

Opinion: The show’s realistic portrayal of investigative work offers a reliable narrative that resonates with viewers who appreciate procedural depth.

Documentary Spotlight: Deep Dive Australia

From 15:00 to 16:00 (GMT) follow the oceanic adventure as the crew encounters grey nurse sharks, cuttlefish, and blue whales. The 1‑hour episode offers a visually stunning experience for nature lovers.

Opinion: The documentary holds up well, delivering both awe and education.

Marine Marvels: Reef Wrecks & Coral City





Between 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT) pick up the Florida Keys’ shipwreck trail and the vibrant coral city’s battling starfish. These short, 1‑hour shows provide a quick but engaging dive into marine ecosystems.

Opinion: Both programs offer a reliable dose of marine wonder, suitable for viewers seeking a brief escape into nature.

Adrenaline on Camera: Caught On Dashcam

From 19:00 to 20:30 (GMT) watch the chaotic world of driving mishaps and daring stunts, captured in real time. The series spans several episodes, each capturing a different scenario.

Opinion: The footage stays true to its title, delivering a one‑of‑a‑kind spectacle that is both thrilling and cautionary.

Recommendation for Families

Kids (under 12): Stick to the marine documentaries (Deep Dive Australia, Reef Wrecks) for safe, educational content.

Stick to the marine documentaries (Deep Dive Australia, Reef Wrecks) for safe, educational content. Teens: The sports marathon and Border Patrol’s procedural drama offer a blend of adrenaline and narrative depth.

The sports marathon and Border Patrol’s procedural drama offer a blend of adrenaline and narrative depth. Adults: Border Patrol’s episodic investigations and Caught Red Handed’s crime stories provide a reliable dose of intrigue.

Border Patrol’s episodic investigations and Caught Red Handed’s crime stories provide a reliable dose of intrigue. Seniors: The marine documentaries and the ICC Women’s T20 WC highlight both calm observation and spirited sport.

The marine documentaries and the ICC Women’s T20 WC highlight both calm observation and spirited sport. Sports Enthusiasts: The live cricket match is a must, while the dashcam series adds an extra thrill for thrill seekers.

Bottom Line: Pick TV delivers a balanced mix of real‑world drama, sports action, and nature exploration this weekend. Whether you crave the excitement of Border Patrol’s investigations, the roar of cricket crowds, or the calm of oceanic exploration, there’s a reliable selection for every viewer.