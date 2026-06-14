Next Week on GREAT! Movies: A Sharp Guide to Mystery, Action, and Family Drama









If you’re looking for something to fill your nights, GREAT! Movies has a lineup that’s as diverse as it is solid. Below is a quick tour of the most popular titles Monday through Sunday, with a quick recommendation for teens, adults, or families, plus a short opinion after each highlight. Grab a snack, set the tone, and let’s get watching.





Monday – 15 June 2026





In Plain Sight (10 :05 – 11 :05 UT) – a procedural about a Deputy U.S. Marshal. The episode “Undercover” is a good start to the week, blending police drama with personal stakes. For older teens who enjoy police procedurals, this is a reliable pick. For families, the show’s focus on witness protection can be a conversation starter about justice. Opinion: The pacing is steady, and the lead’s moral compass is a nice counterpoint to the more sensational crime shows.





Other shows this morning include Good News on GREAT! Extra and Garage Sale Mysteries, which add lighter tone and cozy mystery for younger viewers.





Tuesday – 16 June 2026





Castle (10 :05 – 11 :05 UT) – a comedic crime‑solver duo. The episode “Punked” jumps into a steampunk murder, delivering both laughs and a clever plot. Teens who like mystery with a dash of humor will find this engaging; adults appreciate the witty banter. Opinion: The special set‑piece feels fresh, and the chemistry between the leads keeps the show grounded.





Later that night, Unforgettable and Murder, She Wrote offer more classic mystery vibes.





Wednesday – 17 June 2026





Murder, She Wrote (15 :00 – 16 :00 UT) – a beloved series that never loses its charm. The episode “The Dream Team” brings a small‑town twist that works for families and nostalgic adults alike. Teens will notice the subtle social commentary. Opinion: The pacing is gentle, and the community feel keeps it accessible.





Earlier, Diagnosis Murder offers a lighter medical mystery, while True Justice dives into high‑school crime.





Thursday – 18 June 2026





Diagnosis Murder (13 :00 – 14 :00 UT) – a doctor‑detective that balances humour and investigation. The episode “The Last Laugh” is a solid choice for teens who like medical settings and adults who enjoy a classic detective vibe. Opinion: The show’s lighthearted tone keeps it from feeling dated.





Alongside, In Plain Sight and Castle round out the day with familiar faces.





Friday – 19 June 2026





Garage Sale Mysteries (07 :10 – 08 :06 UT) – a cozy whodunnit starring Lori Loughlin. The episode “The Beach Murders” is perfect for families, with a light mystery that doesn’t skim too dark. Teens will enjoy the antique shop setting. Opinion: The plot is charming, but the pacing drifts a bit in the middle.





Later, Unforgettable and Mistery 101 keep the night lively for those who want more suspense.





Saturday – 20 June 2026





An Aurora Teagarden Mystery (12 :06 – 13 :00 UT) – a crime‑drama featuring Candace Cameron Bure. The episode “Honeymoon, Honeymurder” is a juicy mix for adults who love a good whodunnit, while teens can enjoy the mystery‑filled plot. Opinion: The episode’s blend of romance and crime keeps it engaging.





Other options include Family History Mysteries and Flower Shop Mystery for a more sentimental approach.





Sunday – 21 June 2026





Unforgettable (19 :00 – 20 :00 UT) – a crime‑drama that turns a public‑figure into a suspect. The episode “The Comeback” is a strong finish to the week, offering a mix of drama and intrigue suitable for adults and teens looking for a good thriller. Opinion: The storyline is compelling, though the pacing can be uneven.





The night also features True Justice and Murder, She Wrote for those who want to keep the mystery alive.





Bottom Line





GREAT! Movies delivers a balanced mix of mystery, humor, and family‑friendly drama. Pick a show that matches your mood and watch it with the confidence that it’s one of the better options for the week.



