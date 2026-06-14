TLC’s Week‑Long TV Line‑up: From ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to Reality Gems

Monday – 21 June 2026

The day kicks off with reality gold: New: 1000‑lb Sisters, New: Dangerously Obese, and New: 6000‑lb Diaries with Dr. While the late‑night slot features Dr. Pimple Popper, there’s also a touch of romance with New: 90 Day Fiancé. If you’re in the mood for a light, feel‑good reality show, the 1000‑lb Sisters will keep you entertained with its reliable mix of humor and heartfelt moments.

20:00 – 21:00 : New: 1000‑lb Sisters (S6, Ep12) – The hosts keep the laughs rolling, making it a one‑of‑the‑better‑options for family evenings.

20:00 – 21:00 : New: Dangerously Obese (S2, Ep5) – A sharp look at the challenges of weight loss, still entertaining and relatable.

20:00 – 21:00 : New: 6000‑lb Diaries with Dr. (S1, Ep5) – A candid journey that holds up well for viewers seeking authenticity.

Tuesday – 15 June 2026

The week opens with the classic sitcom The Big Bang Theory, followed by the child‑centric Young Sheldon and the fashion‑focused Say Yes to the Dress. The science‑driven humor of The Big Bang Theory makes it a reliable choice for adults and teens alike.

09:30 – 10:30 : The Big Bang Theory (S3, Ep23) – The episode stays reliable with its trademark banter, offering a one‑of‑the‑better‑options laugh for adults.

10:30 – 11:30 : Young Sheldon (S1, Ep24) – A light‑hearted look at a young genius that is still entertaining for children and their parents.

15:00 – 16:00 : Say Yes to the Dress (S10, Ep11) – The bridal drama keeps the audience hooked, holding up well for fashion enthusiasts.

Wednesday – 16 June 2026

Wednesday brings more of The Big Bang Theory, a return of Young Sheldon, and a dose of reality with My 600‑lb Life and Say Yes to the Dress. The science comedy remains a top pick for adults, while the reality shows offer relatable content for teens and young adults.

09:30 – 10:30 : The Big Bang Theory (S3, Ep24) – A dependable episode that keeps the humor fresh.

10:30 – 11:30 : Young Sheldon (S1, Ep25) – The episode is still entertaining for younger viewers and their families.

15:00 – 16:00 : My 600‑lb Life (S10, Ep10) – A heartfelt journey that holds up well for viewers interested in weight‑loss stories.

15:00 – 16:00 : Say Yes to the Dress (S10, Ep12) – The fashion drama stays reliable and engaging.

Thursday – 17 June 2026

Thursday features a mix of sitcoms and reality. The Big Bang Theory continues to be a reliable comedic staple, while Young Sheldon keeps kids entertained. Reality shows like Dr. Pimple Popper and New: 90 Day Fiancé add a touch of drama for adult audiences.

09:30 – 10:30 : The Big Bang Theory (S3, Ep24) – The episode remains one of the better options for science‑loving adults.

10:30 – 11:30 : Young Sheldon (S1, Ep26) – Still entertaining for children and their guardians.

20:00 – 21:00 : Dr. Pimple Popper (S2, Ep6) – The episode stays reliable for viewers curious about skin‑health drama.

20:00 – 21:00 : New: 90 Day Fiancé (S12, Ep2) – A romance drama that holds up well for viewers who enjoy relationship stories.

Friday – 18 June 2026

Friday’s lineup keeps the sitcom humor alive with The Big Bang Theory and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, while the reality segment continues with Dr. Pimple Popper and My 600‑lb Life. The mix offers something for both teens and adults.

09:30 – 10:30 : The Big Bang Theory (S3, Ep25) – The episode delivers reliable wit and science jokes.

10:30 – 11:30 : Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (S1, Ep13) – A family sitcom that remains entertaining for all ages.

15:00 – 16:00 : My 600‑lb Life (S10, Ep11) – The episode holds up well for viewers looking for weight‑loss inspiration.

20:00 – 21:00 : Dr. Pimple Popper (S2, Ep7) – A reliable dose of skin‑health drama.

Saturday – 19 June 2026

Saturday offers a cinematic touch with Catch Me If You Can, a classic comedy, and the reality staples Dr. Pimple Popper and New: 600‑lb Life. The mix keeps the audience engaged across age groups.

21:00 – 24:00 : Catch Me If You Can – The film holds up well for adults and older teens who enjoy clever heist stories.

20:00 – 21:00 : Dr. Pimple Popper (S2, Ep8) – The episode stays reliable for viewers interested in medical drama.

20:00 – 21:00 : New: 600‑lb Life (S10, Ep12) – The episode is still entertaining for viewers looking for weight‑loss journeys.

Sunday – 20 June 2026

Sunday brings a mix of sitcoms and reality shows. The Big Bang Theory continues its reliable comedy, while Young Sheldon and Dr. Pimple Popper keep the day lively for families and teens.

09:30 – 10:30 : The Big Bang Theory (S3, Ep26) – A dependable episode with science humor.

10:30 – 11:30 : Young Sheldon (S1, Ep27) – The episode remains entertaining for children and parents.

15:00 – 16:00 : Dr. Pimple Popper (S2, Ep9) – The episode holds up well for viewers curious about skin‑health drama.

In short, TLC’s upcoming week blends sitcom brilliance with reality drama, ensuring viewers of all ages find something that resonates. Keep an eye on the schedule and pick your favorites.