ITV Next Week: The Ultimate Guide to Drama, Reality, and Sports Must‑Watches

Monday – 15 June 2026 (Mon) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

News, current affairs and lively debate.

A reliable source for those who want quick, balanced headlines. 09:30 – Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly presents a topical mix of entertainment, discussion and showbiz glamour.

A solid pick for adults craving a mix of gossip and lifestyle. 10:00 – This Morning

Magazine show with news, celebrity guests and competitions.

A family‑friendly start to the day, still engaging for teens. 12:30 – ITV Lunchtime News

The latest headlines from around the world at lunch.

A steady, concise briefing suitable for busy professionals. 16:00 – FIFA WC2026: Spain v Cape Verde

Live coverage of the World Cup opener.

A must‑watch for football aficionados and casual fans alike. 20:00 – Emmerdale

Family drama set in the Yorkshire countryside.

A dependable night‑time staple for viewers of all ages. 21:00 – Coronation Street

The long‑running soap that follows life in Weatherfield.

A classic that keeps audiences hooked with its realistic storylines.

Tuesday – 16 June 2026 (Tue) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

News and debate to kick off the day.

A dependable start for adults seeking current affairs. 09:30 – Lorraine

Shows fashion, food and celebrity gossip.

A light‑hearted pick for those looking to unwind. 13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot

Live coverage of the opening day.

A polished event for racing enthusiasts. 18:15 – FIFA WC2026: S. Arabia v Uruguay

Live coverage of the World Cup match.

A solid pick for sports fans. 21:00 – Coronation Street

The iconic soap continues its engaging storylines.

A familiar anchor for night‑time viewing.

Wednesday – 17 June 2026 (Wed) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

Morning news with lively debate.

A steady briefing for adults. 09:30 – Lorraine

Entertainment and gossip.

A relaxed pick for teens and adults. 13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News

World headlines at lunch.

A concise update for busy viewers. 18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Argentina v Algeria

Live coverage of the opening group match.

A highlight for football lovers. 21:00 – Coronation Street

Continued drama in Weatherfield.

A familiar backdrop for evening viewers.

Thursday – 18 June 2026 (Thu) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

Morning news with debate.

A reliable source for adults. 09:30 – Lorraine

Fashion, food and gossip.

A light pick for teens. 13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot

Live coverage of the second day.

A polished event for racing fans. 18:00 – FIFA WC2026: England v Croatia

Live coverage of the England opener.

A solid pick for national fans. 21:00 – Coronation Street

Evening drama continues.

A reliable anchor for night watchers.

Friday – 19 June 2026 (Fri) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

Morning news with debate.

A steady briefing for adults. 13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News

World headlines at lunch.

A concise update for busy viewers. 18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Ghana v Panama

Live coverage of the group match.

A key match for avid football followers. 21:00 – Coronation Street

Continuing drama in Weatherfield.

A familiar night‑time staple.

Saturday – 20 June 2026 (Sat) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

Morning news with lively debate.

A reliable start for adults. 13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot

Live coverage of the final day.

A polished event for racing enthusiasts. 18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Scotland v Morocco

Live coverage of the Scotland opener.

A solid pick for national fans. 21:00 – Coronation Street

Night‑time drama continues.

A familiar anchor for viewers.

Sunday – 21 June 2026 (Sun) 06:00 – Good Morning Britain

Morning news with debate.

A steady briefing for adults. 13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News

World headlines at lunch.

A concise update for busy viewers. 18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Brazil v Haiti

Live coverage of the Brazil opener.

A highlight for football lovers. 21:00 – Coronation Street

Continued drama in Weatherfield.

A familiar night‑time anchor.

In summary, ITV offers a well‑rounded slate of programming across the week. From reliable news and lively debate to gripping dramas, engaging reality shows and live sports, there’s something for everyone. Tune in to keep up with the latest stories and moments that matter to you.