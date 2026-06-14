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ITV Next Week: The Ultimate Guide to Drama, Reality, and Sports Must‑Watches

ByShockya Team

Jun 14, 2026

Monday – 15 June 2026 (Mon)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain News, current affairs and lively debate.
A reliable source for those who want quick, balanced headlines.
09:30 – Lorraine
Lorraine Lorraine Kelly presents a topical mix of entertainment, discussion and showbiz glamour.
A solid pick for adults craving a mix of gossip and lifestyle.
10:00 – This Morning
This Morning Magazine show with news, celebrity guests and competitions.
A family‑friendly start to the day, still engaging for teens.
12:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
ITV Lunchtime News The latest headlines from around the world at lunch.
A steady, concise briefing suitable for busy professionals.
16:00 – FIFA WC2026: Spain v Cape Verde
FIFA WC2026: Spain v Cape Verde Live coverage of the World Cup opener.
A must‑watch for football aficionados and casual fans alike.
20:00 – Emmerdale
Emmerdale Family drama set in the Yorkshire countryside.
A dependable night‑time staple for viewers of all ages.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street The long‑running soap that follows life in Weatherfield.
A classic that keeps audiences hooked with its realistic storylines.

Tuesday – 16 June 2026 (Tue)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain News and debate to kick off the day.
A dependable start for adults seeking current affairs.
09:30 – Lorraine
Lorraine Shows fashion, food and celebrity gossip.
A light‑hearted pick for those looking to unwind.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot Live coverage of the opening day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
18:15 – FIFA WC2026: S. Arabia v Uruguay
FIFA WC2026: S. Arabia v Uruguay Live coverage of the World Cup match.
A solid pick for sports fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street The iconic soap continues its engaging storylines.
A familiar anchor for night‑time viewing.

Wednesday – 17 June 2026 (Wed)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain Morning news with lively debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
09:30 – Lorraine
Lorraine Entertainment and gossip.
A relaxed pick for teens and adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
ITV Lunchtime News World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Argentina v Algeria
FIFA WC2026: Argentina v Algeria Live coverage of the opening group match.
A highlight for football lovers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar backdrop for evening viewers.

Thursday – 18 June 2026 (Thu)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain Morning news with debate.
A reliable source for adults.
09:30 – Lorraine
Lorraine Fashion, food and gossip.
A light pick for teens.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot Live coverage of the second day.
A polished event for racing fans.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: England v Croatia
FIFA WC2026: England v Croatia Live coverage of the England opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street Evening drama continues.
A reliable anchor for night watchers.

Friday – 19 June 2026 (Fri)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
ITV Lunchtime News World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Ghana v Panama
FIFA WC2026: Ghana v Panama Live coverage of the group match.
A key match for avid football followers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street Continuing drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time staple.

Saturday – 20 June 2026 (Sat)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain Morning news with lively debate.
A reliable start for adults.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot Live coverage of the final day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Scotland v Morocco
FIFA WC2026: Scotland v Morocco Live coverage of the Scotland opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street Night‑time drama continues.
A familiar anchor for viewers.

Sunday – 21 June 2026 (Sun)

06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
ITV Lunchtime News World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Brazil v Haiti
FIFA WC2026: Brazil v Haiti Live coverage of the Brazil opener.
A highlight for football lovers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Coronation Street Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time anchor.

In summary, ITV offers a well‑rounded slate of programming across the week. From reliable news and lively debate to gripping dramas, engaging reality shows and live sports, there’s something for everyone. Tune in to keep up with the latest stories and moments that matter to you.

By Shockya Team