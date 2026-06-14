ITV Next Week: The Ultimate Guide to Drama, Reality, and Sports Must‑Watches

Monday – 15 June 2026 (Mon)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
News, current affairs and lively debate.
A reliable source for those who want quick, balanced headlines.
News, current affairs and lively debate.
A reliable source for those who want quick, balanced headlines.
09:30 – Lorraine
Lorraine Kelly presents a topical mix of entertainment, discussion and showbiz glamour.
A solid pick for adults craving a mix of gossip and lifestyle.
Lorraine Kelly presents a topical mix of entertainment, discussion and showbiz glamour.
A solid pick for adults craving a mix of gossip and lifestyle.
10:00 – This Morning
Magazine show with news, celebrity guests and competitions.
A family‑friendly start to the day, still engaging for teens.
Magazine show with news, celebrity guests and competitions.
A family‑friendly start to the day, still engaging for teens.
12:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
The latest headlines from around the world at lunch.
A steady, concise briefing suitable for busy professionals.
The latest headlines from around the world at lunch.
A steady, concise briefing suitable for busy professionals.
16:00 – FIFA WC2026: Spain v Cape Verde
Live coverage of the World Cup opener.
A must‑watch for football aficionados and casual fans alike.
Live coverage of the World Cup opener.
A must‑watch for football aficionados and casual fans alike.
20:00 – Emmerdale
Family drama set in the Yorkshire countryside.
A dependable night‑time staple for viewers of all ages.
Family drama set in the Yorkshire countryside.
A dependable night‑time staple for viewers of all ages.
21:00 – Coronation Street
The long‑running soap that follows life in Weatherfield.
A classic that keeps audiences hooked with its realistic storylines.
The long‑running soap that follows life in Weatherfield.
A classic that keeps audiences hooked with its realistic storylines.
Tuesday – 16 June 2026 (Tue)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
News and debate to kick off the day.
A dependable start for adults seeking current affairs.
News and debate to kick off the day.
A dependable start for adults seeking current affairs.
09:30 – Lorraine
Shows fashion, food and celebrity gossip.
A light‑hearted pick for those looking to unwind.
Shows fashion, food and celebrity gossip.
A light‑hearted pick for those looking to unwind.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
Live coverage of the opening day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
Live coverage of the opening day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
18:15 – FIFA WC2026: S. Arabia v Uruguay
Live coverage of the World Cup match.
A solid pick for sports fans.
Live coverage of the World Cup match.
A solid pick for sports fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
The iconic soap continues its engaging storylines.
A familiar anchor for night‑time viewing.
The iconic soap continues its engaging storylines.
A familiar anchor for night‑time viewing.
Wednesday – 17 June 2026 (Wed)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Morning news with lively debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
Morning news with lively debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
09:30 – Lorraine
Entertainment and gossip.
A relaxed pick for teens and adults.
Entertainment and gossip.
A relaxed pick for teens and adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Argentina v Algeria
Live coverage of the opening group match.
A highlight for football lovers.
Live coverage of the opening group match.
A highlight for football lovers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar backdrop for evening viewers.
Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar backdrop for evening viewers.
Thursday – 18 June 2026 (Thu)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Morning news with debate.
A reliable source for adults.
Morning news with debate.
A reliable source for adults.
09:30 – Lorraine
Fashion, food and gossip.
A light pick for teens.
Fashion, food and gossip.
A light pick for teens.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
Live coverage of the second day.
A polished event for racing fans.
Live coverage of the second day.
A polished event for racing fans.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: England v Croatia
Live coverage of the England opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
Live coverage of the England opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Evening drama continues.
A reliable anchor for night watchers.
Evening drama continues.
A reliable anchor for night watchers.
Friday – 19 June 2026 (Fri)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Ghana v Panama
Live coverage of the group match.
A key match for avid football followers.
Live coverage of the group match.
A key match for avid football followers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Continuing drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time staple.
Continuing drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time staple.
Saturday – 20 June 2026 (Sat)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Morning news with lively debate.
A reliable start for adults.
Morning news with lively debate.
A reliable start for adults.
13:30 – ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot
Live coverage of the final day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
Live coverage of the final day.
A polished event for racing enthusiasts.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Scotland v Morocco
Live coverage of the Scotland opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
Live coverage of the Scotland opener.
A solid pick for national fans.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Night‑time drama continues.
A familiar anchor for viewers.
Night‑time drama continues.
A familiar anchor for viewers.
Sunday – 21 June 2026 (Sun)
06:00 – Good Morning Britain
Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
Morning news with debate.
A steady briefing for adults.
13:30 – ITV Lunchtime News
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
World headlines at lunch.
A concise update for busy viewers.
18:00 – FIFA WC2026: Brazil v Haiti
Live coverage of the Brazil opener.
A highlight for football lovers.
Live coverage of the Brazil opener.
A highlight for football lovers.
21:00 – Coronation Street
Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time anchor.
Continued drama in Weatherfield.
A familiar night‑time anchor.
In summary, ITV offers a well‑rounded slate of programming across the week. From reliable news and lively debate to gripping dramas, engaging reality shows and live sports, there’s something for everyone. Tune in to keep up with the latest stories and moments that matter to you.