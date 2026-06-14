BBC Two’s Weekly Guide: From Auction Fever to TV Drama

Monday, 15 June 2026
Homes Under the Hammer
06:15–07:15 – A documentary that follows buyers across the UK as they uncover hidden gems in the property market.
Still entertaining and a reliable pick for anyone who loves real‑estate drama.
Bargain Hunt
07:15–08:00 – Contestants scout antiques in a bustling centre in Herefordshire.
One of the better options for treasure hunters.
BBC News
09:00–12:15 – 24‑hour coverage of national and international stories.
Essential viewing for anyone wanting to stay informed.
Tennis: Queen’s
13:00–18:00 – Live coverage of the eighth day of the tournament.
Still entertaining for sports fans.
EastEnders
19:30–20:00 – The familiar drama that keeps audiences glued to the Square.
Holds up well as a classic soap opera.
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Bargain Hunt: Women’s Cricket v Tennis Special
05:30–06:15 – A playful showdown between cricket commentators and tennis champions.
Fun for families and sports fans alike.
Garden Rescue
06:15–07:00 – A team transforms a neglected garden into a stunning mix of English and French style.
Great for gardening enthusiasts of all ages.
BBC News
08:00–10:45 – Fresh headlines to start the day.
Reliable source for up‑to‑date information.
Politics Live
11:15–12:00 – The big political issues of the day.
Essential for those who follow current affairs.
Tennis: Queen’s
12:00–17:00 – Day nine of the tournament, live action.
Still entertaining for tennis lovers.
Richard Osman’s House of Games
17:00–17:30 – A quick quiz showdown with familiar faces.
Holds up well as a light‑hearted entertainment choice.
Great Continental Railway Journeys
17:30–18:00 – Michael Portillo explores a Scandinavian rail adventure.
One of the better options for travel aficionados.
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Breakfast
05:00–06:15 – Morning news, sport, business and weather.
Reliable starter for anyone looking to catch up before work.
Garden Rescue
06:15–07:00 – A new episode featuring gardens inspired by Oman, Greece and Japan.
Great for those who love garden transformation stories.
Great Japanese Railway Journeys
07:00–07:30 – Michael explores the shadow of Japan’s most active volcano.
One of the better options for travel buffs.
BBC News
08:00–10:15 – Fresh headlines for the day.
Essential for staying informed.
Politics Live
10:15–12:00 – Political debates and updates.
Still entertaining for those who follow politics.
Tennis: Queen’s
12:00–17:00 – Day ten coverage.
Holds up well for tennis enthusiasts.
Richard Osman’s House of Games
17:00–17:30 – A quick quiz showdown.
Reliable and fun for all ages.
Great Continental Railway Journeys
17:30–18:00 – Continuation of the rail adventure.
One of the better options for travel lovers.
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Escape to the Country
05:30–06:15 – A couple swaps a Sussex town for a rural Suffolk glamping retreat.
Holds up well for those dreaming of countryside life.
Gardeners’ World
07:00–08:00 – Monty Don showcases a burst of colour in the Jewel Garden.
Still entertaining for gardening fans.
BBC News
08:00–11:15 – Daily headlines.
Reliable source for news updates.
Politics Live
11:15–12:00 – Political issues of the day.
One of the better options for politics junkies.
Tennis: Queen’s
12:00–17:00 – Day eleven coverage.
Still entertaining for tennis lovers.
Friday, 19 June 2026
TRNSMT 2026
22:00–00:00 – Music festival highlights.
Great for music lovers and festival fans.
Escape to the Country
05:30–06:15 – Another episode in a different setting.
Holds up well for those seeking rural adventures.
Garden Rescue
06:15–07:00 – Transforming a garden into a dream space.
Reliable pick for gardening fans.
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Death Valley
01:10–01:55 – A drama about police officers and a mysterious death.
Still entertaining for drama enthusiasts.
Who Do You Think You Are?
01:55–02:55 – A family history journey.
One of the better options for fans of genealogy.
Sunday, 21 June 2026
BBC News
05:00–06:10 – Daily news rundown.
Reliable source for all viewers.
Politics Live
11:15–12:00 – Political debates and updates.
Essential for keeping up with politics.
Tennis: Queen’s
12:00–17:00 – Day twelve live coverage.
Still entertaining for tennis fans.
The Power of the Dog
00:05–02:05 – A drama about family and relationships.
Holds up well for drama lovers.
Bottom Line
BBC Two offers a diverse mix of programming this week, from gripping documentaries and lively game shows to live sports and classic dramas. Whether you’re a history buff, sports fan, or simply looking for a good laugh, there’s something to keep you engaged. Pick a day that suits your mood and dive into the lineup.