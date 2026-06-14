BBC Two’s Weekly Guide: From Auction Fever to TV Drama

Monday, 15 June 2026

Homes Under the Hammer

06:15–07:15 – A documentary that follows buyers across the UK as they uncover hidden gems in the property market.

Still entertaining and a reliable pick for anyone who loves real‑estate drama.

Bargain Hunt

07:15–08:00 – Contestants scout antiques in a bustling centre in Herefordshire.

One of the better options for treasure hunters.

BBC News

09:00–12:15 – 24‑hour coverage of national and international stories.

Essential viewing for anyone wanting to stay informed.

Tennis: Queen’s

13:00–18:00 – Live coverage of the eighth day of the tournament.

Still entertaining for sports fans.

EastEnders

19:30–20:00 – The familiar drama that keeps audiences glued to the Square.

Holds up well as a classic soap opera.

Tuesday, 16 June 2026

Bargain Hunt: Women’s Cricket v Tennis Special

05:30–06:15 – A playful showdown between cricket commentators and tennis champions.

Fun for families and sports fans alike.

Garden Rescue

06:15–07:00 – A team transforms a neglected garden into a stunning mix of English and French style.

Great for gardening enthusiasts of all ages.

BBC News

08:00–10:45 – Fresh headlines to start the day.

Reliable source for up‑to‑date information.

Politics Live

11:15–12:00 – The big political issues of the day.

Essential for those who follow current affairs.

Tennis: Queen’s

12:00–17:00 – Day nine of the tournament, live action.

Still entertaining for tennis lovers.

Richard Osman’s House of Games

17:00–17:30 – A quick quiz showdown with familiar faces.

Holds up well as a light‑hearted entertainment choice.

Great Continental Railway Journeys

17:30–18:00 – Michael Portillo explores a Scandinavian rail adventure.

One of the better options for travel aficionados.

Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Breakfast

05:00–06:15 – Morning news, sport, business and weather.

Reliable starter for anyone looking to catch up before work.

Garden Rescue

06:15–07:00 – A new episode featuring gardens inspired by Oman, Greece and Japan.

Great for those who love garden transformation stories.

Great Japanese Railway Journeys

07:00–07:30 – Michael explores the shadow of Japan’s most active volcano.

One of the better options for travel buffs.

BBC News

08:00–10:15 – Fresh headlines for the day.

Essential for staying informed.

Politics Live

10:15–12:00 – Political debates and updates.

Still entertaining for those who follow politics.

Tennis: Queen’s

12:00–17:00 – Day ten coverage.

Holds up well for tennis enthusiasts.

Richard Osman’s House of Games

17:00–17:30 – A quick quiz showdown.

Reliable and fun for all ages.

Great Continental Railway Journeys

17:30–18:00 – Continuation of the rail adventure.

One of the better options for travel lovers.

Thursday, 18 June 2026

Escape to the Country

05:30–06:15 – A couple swaps a Sussex town for a rural Suffolk glamping retreat.

Holds up well for those dreaming of countryside life.

Gardeners’ World

07:00–08:00 – Monty Don showcases a burst of colour in the Jewel Garden.

Still entertaining for gardening fans.

BBC News

08:00–11:15 – Daily headlines.

Reliable source for news updates.

Politics Live

11:15–12:00 – Political issues of the day.

One of the better options for politics junkies.

Tennis: Queen’s

12:00–17:00 – Day eleven coverage.

Still entertaining for tennis lovers.

Friday, 19 June 2026

TRNSMT 2026

22:00–00:00 – Music festival highlights.

Great for music lovers and festival fans.

Escape to the Country

05:30–06:15 – Another episode in a different setting.

Holds up well for those seeking rural adventures.

Garden Rescue

06:15–07:00 – Transforming a garden into a dream space.

Reliable pick for gardening fans.

Saturday, 20 June 2026

Death Valley

01:10–01:55 – A drama about police officers and a mysterious death.

Still entertaining for drama enthusiasts.

Who Do You Think You Are?

01:55–02:55 – A family history journey.

One of the better options for fans of genealogy.

Sunday, 21 June 2026

BBC News

05:00–06:10 – Daily news rundown.

Reliable source for all viewers.

Politics Live

11:15–12:00 – Political debates and updates.

Essential for keeping up with politics.

Tennis: Queen’s

12:00–17:00 – Day twelve live coverage.

Still entertaining for tennis fans.

The Power of the Dog

00:05–02:05 – A drama about family and relationships.

Holds up well for drama lovers.

Bottom Line

BBC Two offers a diverse mix of programming this week, from gripping documentaries and lively game shows to live sports and classic dramas. Whether you’re a history buff, sports fan, or simply looking for a good laugh, there’s something to keep you engaged. Pick a day that suits your mood and dive into the lineup.