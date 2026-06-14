This Week on 5*: From Police Interceptors to Piers Morgan – Your Ultimate TV Guide

Thursday, 15 June 2026 (Thu)

06:00 – 07:00 Police Interceptors – Follow Damo and the firearms team as they tackle a supermarket gunman. A reliable entry for action lovers. I find the on‑camera tension still entertaining.

07:00 – 08:00 Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – Andy and Jane volunteer at a donkey sanctuary while cooking up a charity feast. A light‑hearted feel‑good show. Worth a quick watch for those craving warmth.

08:00 – 09:00 Traffic Cops – Six officers confront a high‑speed pursuit that nearly turns fatal. The drama holds up well for fans of law‑enforcement reality.

09:00 – 10:00 Car Pound Cops – Specialist recovery crews get illegal vehicles removed. Straightforward and reliable.

10:00 – 11:00 Call the Bailiffs: Time to Pay Up – Agents tackle debt recovery. A hard‑hitting series for viewers interested in the justice side.

17:00 – 18:00 Home and Away – Sonny pushes limits; Leah fights for Alf’s reputation. Drama for families, but the plot can feel predictable.

Friday, 16 June 2026 (Fri)

06:00 – 07:00 Police Interceptors – Episode 2 continues the pursuit storyline. Engaging for adrenaline seekers.

07:00 – 08:00 Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – A busy day of bookings at a salon. Light entertainment.

08:00 – 09:00 Traffic Cops – A van‑theft investigation. Real‑world policing keeps it credible.

09:00 – 10:00 Car Pound Cops – Illegal vehicle removal. Straight‑forward.

10:00 – 11:00 Traffic Cops – Drink‑driving crackdown. A solid watch for safety advocates.

17:00 – 18:00 Home and Away – New episode with a fresh twist. Family drama remains consistent.

Saturday, 17 June 2026 (Sat)

06:00 – 07:00 Police Interceptors – Episode 3. High‑energy chases keep viewers on edge.

07:00 – 08:00 Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – Furniture store owner faces a big job. Light comedy for those who enjoy everyday challenges.

08:00 – 09:00 Car Pound Cops – Another round of illegal vehicle recoveries.

09:00 – 10:00 Traffic Cops – Van‑theft focus. Offers a realistic look at road crime.

10:00 – 11:00 Traffic Cops – Crash‑related episode. Engaging for those interested in road safety.

17:00 – 18:00 Home and Away – Episode with new twists. Fans of long‑running soap will find it engaging.

Sunday, 18 June 2026 (Sun)

06:00 – 07:00 Police Interceptors – Episode 4. An intense chase scene. Good for action fans.

07:00 – 08:00 Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – Volunteers prepare for a donkey walk. Light and uplifting.

08:00 – 09:00 Car Pound Cops – Illegal vehicle removal. Straight‑forward content.

09:00 – 10:00 Traffic Cops – An investigation into drug‑driven crashes. Keeps viewers informed about road dangers.

10:00 – 11:00 Traffic Cops – Drink‑driving crackdown. A solid watch for safety‑concerned viewers.

17:00 – 18:00 Home and Away – Episode with fresh storylines. Keeps family audiences engaged.

Recommendations

Kids & Families – Home and Away offers a mix of drama and everyday conflict. Suitable for older children who can handle mild conflict.

Teenagers – Friends (available on Friday and Saturday nights) provides relatable humour and light drama.

Adults – Police Interceptors and Traffic Cops deliver realistic policing action for viewers who appreciate procedural realism.

General – Piers Morgan: Uncensored (Friday night) offers direct debate for those who enjoy political commentary.

Bottom Line

This week’s lineup on 5* balances action, drama and light entertainment. Whether you’re into realistic police work or family soap, there’s a solid option for every viewer.

Don’t miss the high‑energy Police Interceptors series for a reliable adrenaline rush, and tune into Piers Morgan: Uncensored if you crave direct debate.