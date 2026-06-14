Deal or No Deal: ITV2’s Game Show Classic Returns

Welcome to your ITV2 guide for the week ahead. From a high‑stakes game show to sizzling reality drama, we’ve hand‑picked the top picks for every day so you can plan your binge‑watching with confidence.

Monday, 15 June

Deal or No Deal

Start time: 2026-06-15 Monday 06:25

The exciting and iconic gameshow hosted by Stephen Mulhern continues with a brave contestant taking on the infamous Banker for a chance at a life‑changing cash prize.

Still entertaining, the show offers a familiar tension that keeps viewers glued.

Suitable for families and anyone who enjoys a classic quiz format.

Tuesday, 16 June

The Only Way is Essex

Start time: 2026-06-16 Tuesday 15:10

Bobby and Matt are going from strength to strength. They’ve moved in together and are more loved up than ever before. But Bobby’s biological clock is ticking, and he’s broody.

The drama remains reliable for fans of light‑hearted reality scenes.

Best for viewers who enjoy lifestyle reality and interpersonal comedy.

Wednesday, 17 June

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Start time: 2026-06-17 Wednesday 16:10

Mysteries, Revealed?: Heather receives a phone call on the ladies’ final day in Bermuda with incriminating information that affects the women.

The episode offers a reliable mix of intrigue and drama.

Ideal for fans of high‑energy reality drama.

Thursday, 18 June

The Real Housewives of Orange County

Start time: 2026-06-18 Thursday 17:00

The Tipping Point: The ladies enjoy their final days in Mexico as Jennifer questions all of her relationships and seeks the help of a shaman.

The show stays engaging with its mix of conflict and self‑reflection.

Recommended for viewers who appreciate emotional storytelling in reality formats.

Friday, 19 June

The Real Housewives of Cheshire

Start time: 2026-06-19 Friday 12:10

The Intervention: The ladies are back in Cheshire and jumping out of a plane. Sheena hosts a perfume launch that gets fiery when Lystra confronts Rachel.

The episode remains reliable in delivering both drama and humor.

Good for fans of regional reality series with a dash of adventure.

Saturday, 20 June

The 1% Club

Start time: 2026-06-20 Saturday 14:45

Find out how clever you are as Lee Mack presents the quiz where it doesn’t matter how good you are at quizzes and where 100 contestants could win up to 100,000 pounds.

The quiz offers a reliable challenge for those who enjoy competitive trivia.

Suitable for families and anyone who likes a good mental workout.

Sunday, 21 June

No schedule data available for this day in the source material, so we recommend checking ITV2’s official guide for the latest lineup.

Bottom line:

This week’s ITV2 line‑up offers a mix of classic game show excitement, reality drama, and a bit of quiz competition. Whether you’re after family‑friendly fun or a deep dive into reality drama, there’s something for every viewer.