This Week’s CBS Reality Countdown: From Judge Judy to Murder UK – The Ultimate Real‑World Drama Cheat Sheet

Monday 15 June 2026 (Mon)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: A courtroom showdown over a dispute about support payments. The judge’s sharp wit and quick rulings keep viewers glued.

Opinion: Though it’s a familiar format, Judge Judy’s brisk pace and unexpected twists still hold up well for those craving legal drama.

Recommendations: Kids: skip (material too mature). Teens: watch with a parent for guidance. Adults: enjoy the fast‑paced justice. Senior fans: appreciate the mature themes.

Close Calls: On Camera – 04:00–04:30 BST: A brief crash‑report on a road incident. This quick snapshot offers a dose of suspense for those who like real‑time drama.

Opinion: The brevity makes it a quick fix, though it may feel rushed for deeper storytelling.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with caution. Adults: enjoy the adrenaline.

Tuesday 16 June 2026 (Tue)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: The courtroom continues with a new dispute over a child’s care. Episode 147 sets the tone.

Opinion: The episode’s tension keeps the audience engaged, proving Judge Judy remains a staple for legal drama.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult guidance. Adults: enjoy the sharp commentary. Senior: find it relatable.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: The second episode of a gripping true‑crime series that follows a dark family saga.

Opinion: The narrative unfolds with a steady pace, offering depth for true‑crime enthusiasts.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files – 21:00–22:00 BST: A deep dive into the Blackpool and Isle of Man strangler case.

Opinion: The investigative approach gives viewers a substantive look into the case, retaining interest.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: captivating. Senior: detailed.

Wednesday 17 June 2026 (Wed)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: Courtroom drama continues with a new case involving a lawsuit over child custody.

Opinion: The episode delivers quick verdicts that keep the audience on edge.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult supervision. Adults: enjoy the pace. Senior: find it engaging.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: Episode 3 continues to unravel a family’s tragic tale.

Opinion: The tension builds steadily, making it compelling for crime watchers.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files: The Party Killer – 21:00–22:00 BST: A chilling look at a vanished party guest and the hunt that followed.

Opinion: The narrative’s mystery keeps viewers guessing.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: thrilling. Senior: captivating.

Thursday 18 June 2026 (Thu)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: The judge tackles a new dispute over alleged property damage.

Opinion: The brisk pacing remains a hallmark.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult guidance. Adults: enjoy the verdicts. Senior: find it relatable.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: Episode 4 brings new revelations about the tragic case.

Opinion: The episode deepens the storyline, though it may be heavy.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files: World’s End Murders – 21:00–22:00 BST: A rare 1977 case solved through forensic work.

Opinion: The case’s age adds intrigue.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: captivating. Senior: detailed.

Friday 19 June 2026 (Fri)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: The courtroom sees a clash over a car‑accident dispute.

Opinion: The episode’s tension is palpable.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult supervision. Adults: enjoy the drama. Senior: find it engaging.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: Episode 6 continues the saga.

Opinion: The story keeps escalating.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files: Murder Against All Odds – 21:00–22:00 BST: A detective’s pursuit of a 1992 murder.

Opinion: The investigative narrative offers a thrilling watch.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: captivating. Senior: detailed.

Saturday 20 June 2026 (Sat)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: Courtroom drama continues with a new case involving alleged property damage.

Opinion: The episode remains fast and engaging.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult guidance. Adults: enjoy the verdicts. Senior: find it relatable.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: Episode 6 continues the saga.

Opinion: The story keeps escalating.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files: Murder: Smoke and Lies – 21:00–22:00 BST: A hazy investigation into a violent death.

Opinion: The episode offers a fresh perspective on old cases.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: captivating. Senior: detailed.

Sunday 21 June 2026 (Sun)

Judge Judy – 09:00–09:25 BST: The courtroom sees a new dispute over a car‑accident claim.

Opinion: The episode stays true to its fast‑paced format.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: watch with adult supervision. Adults: enjoy the drama. Senior: find it engaging.

Murder UK – 20:00–21:00 BST: Episode 6 continues the saga.

Opinion: The story escalates.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: intense drama. Senior: engaging.

UK Crime Files: Murder: A Fight for Justice – 21:00–22:00 BST: A case that questions justice in a modern context.

Opinion: The episode provokes thought on legal justice.

Recommendations: Kids: skip. Teens: not recommended. Adults: captivating. Senior: detailed.