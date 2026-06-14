BBC One NI’s Ultimate Week‑Long Lineup: Sunrise News to Live Soccer

From the early‑morning news to the late‑night drama, BBC One Northern Ireland offers a diverse slate for every viewer. This review walks you through each day’s top picks, genre highlights, and tailored recommendations for all ages and interests.

Monday 15 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

The flagship early‑morning show that keeps you up to date on national and international news. The tight pacing and reliable delivery make it a solid start to the day.

09:30–10:45 Morning Live (talk show)

A light‑hearted chat that offers lifestyle tips and easy conversation. It’s a good pick for viewers looking for a relaxed start after Breakfast.

11:15–12:15 Homes Under the Hammer (reality)

An entertaining look at property transformations. The blend of drama and practical advice keeps viewers engaged.

12:15–13:00 Bargain Hunt: Women’s Cricket v Tennis Special (game show)

A quirky competition where sports personalities trade items. The playful tone makes it enjoyable for families.

18:30–22:15 MOTD Live: Belgium v Egypt (sports)

Live World Cup action that brings the excitement to every screen. A must‑watch for football fans.

Tuesday 16 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

The dependable news anchor keeps the day informed. A reliable foundation for the morning lineup.

09:45–11:15 Doorbell Detectives (crime)

A gripping look at local crime investigations that holds up well for viewers interested in true crime.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

The classic antiques auction remains a favourite for viewers who enjoy a dash of history and competition.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

Transforming neglected gardens into vibrant spaces. A calming watch for gardening enthusiasts and families alike.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: France v Senegal (sports)

Live action from the World Cup that delivers high‑energy football for sport lovers.

Wednesday 17 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

A solid start to the day with up‑to‑date coverage. The show’s consistency makes it a go‑to for news‑hungry audiences.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

The antiques hunt continues to bring a mix of strategy and storytelling that keeps viewers entertained.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

A soothing transformation of gardens that appeals to viewers who enjoy nature and design.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: Portugal v DR Congo (sports)

World Cup excitement that keeps the football audience engaged.

Thursday 18 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

Reliable news coverage to kick off the day.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

The antiques competition remains a highlight for viewers who enjoy clever puzzles.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

Garden make‑overs that offer inspiration for homeowners and garden lovers.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: Spain v Saudi Arabia (sports)

Live football that satisfies fans of the World Cup.

Friday 19 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

Solid news anchor that provides a dependable start to the day.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

Antiques and history combine to create an engaging watch for all ages.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

Transforming neglected gardens into colourful spaces. A calming narrative for viewers.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: USA v Australia (sports)

Live World Cup action that delights football lovers.

Saturday 20 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

Reliable news coverage to kick off the weekend.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

Antiques bring a touch of history that appeals to viewers of all ages.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

A garden makeover that offers a visual treat for nature lovers.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: Netherlands v Sweden (sports)

The World Cup live action keeps sports fans engaged.

Sunday 21 June 2026

06:00–09:30 Breakfast (news)

A solid start to the weekend with trusted news.

11:15–12:00 Bargain Hunt (game show)

The antiques hunt remains a favourite for viewers who enjoy history and competition.

14:45–15:45 Garden Rescue (reality)

Garden transformations that inspire viewers looking to refresh their own spaces.

18:30–21:30 MOTD Live: Spain v Saudi Arabia (sports)

Live football that brings the World Cup excitement to the screen.

Bottom line

The week’s lineup offers a balanced mix of news, lifestyle, reality, game shows and live sport, catering to a wide range of viewers. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a family looking for light entertainment or a senior seeking reliable news, BBC One NI has something to keep you engaged.