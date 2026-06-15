NCIS & Law & Order: Tuesday’s Takedown on 5USA – A Night of Gripping Crime Dramas

If you’re looking for a solid crime‑packed evening, 5USA delivers a marathon of procedural staples on Tuesday. The channel opens with a quick run‑through of Entertainment News on 5 before launching into a full‑blown NCIS block that spans from 08:10 to 11:00. That’s three consecutive episodes, each peeling back the layers of a new mystery. The show’s steady pacing and familiar characters keep the narrative tight and the stakes high.

NCIS – The Night Shift That Keeps You Hooked

In the first episode, the team tackles a sailor’s death on a Navy destroyer, while in the next, they face internal pressure from a high‑profile case. The third episode throws a nuclear submarine into the spotlight, adding a layer of urgency. The episodes feel like a well‑tuned machine; the plot twists are predictable but still hold up well for a casual viewer. If you haven’t watched NCIS in a while, this block offers a reliable refresher.

Law & Order – A Repeated Round‑Robbin of Real‑World Justice

Following the NCIS block, the channel switches gears to Law & Order for a series of episodes that span from 11:00 to 17:00. Each episode tackles a different crime—from strangulation to a pipe bomb—giving viewers a quick but satisfying look at the justice system. The show’s procedural formula is familiar, and while it may feel a bit formulaic to seasoned fans, the stories are built around fresh characters and ethical dilemmas, keeping the series dependable.

Entertainment News on 5 – A Quick Pulse Check

The 10‑minute segment that punctuates the lineup offers a rapid-fire rundown of the latest in celebrity gossip, film releases and music buzz. It’s a short interlude that provides a breather between the heavier procedural drama. For those who like to stay in the loop, it’s a solid filler that holds up well.

Ideal World Shopping – The Unexpected Shopping Break

At the start of the night, 5USA hosts Ideal World Shopping, a teleshopping block that runs from 05:00 to 08:00. While not a drama, its presence offers a quirky contrast to the rest of the schedule. The segment showcases a range of products and offers, giving viewers a chance to spot a good deal before the crime-solving begins.

Cops – The Reality of Law Enforcement

A short episode of Cops appears at 02:35, providing a raw look at police work in a swampy setting. The show’s format is straightforward and offers a quick glimpse into the day‑to‑day challenges of law enforcement.

Bottom line: For a Tuesday night that blends packed crime drama with light‑hearted interludes, 5USA delivers a well‑balanced schedule. Whether you’re a fan of NCIS or Law & Order, the lineup offers a solid mix of fiction and quick entertainment news.