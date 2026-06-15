GB News Tuesday Picks: From Breakfast Buzz to Late‑Night Debates

London’s GMT+1 time zone means the day starts bright and ends in a flurry of debate. Here are the standout programmes to keep your Tuesday sharp.

06:00 – 08:30 Breakfast with Eamonn & Ellie

A light‑hearted start to the day, the duo brings UK and global headlines with a casual banter that feels like catching up with a friend.

Opinion: The show offers a relaxed tone that works well for a quick news skim, though it can feel a bit predictable.

09:30 – 12:00 Britain’s Newsroom

Andrew and Miriam tackle the day’s biggest stories. Their segment leans into in‑depth analysis with a focus on UK affairs.

Opinion: The depth is solid, but the pacing can feel slow for viewers looking for quick updates.

12:00 – 15:00 Good Afternoon Britain

Tom and Emily broaden the lens to include international angles, with a mix of interviews and panel discussion.

Opinion: The show offers a well‑rounded view, though the energy can dip during the mid‑afternoon slot.

15:00 – 18:00 Martin Daubney

Daubney delivers a no‑frills rundown of the day’s events, peppered with his own lively commentary.

Opinion: His brisk style keeps the segment lively, but some viewers might find the commentary a touch partisan.

18:00 – 19:00 Dewbs & Co

Michelle’s straight‑talk takes a personal spin on the day’s news, offering a candid, informal perspective.

Opinion: The informal tone is refreshing, though the show leans heavily on her personality.

19:00 – 20:00 Farage

Nigel Farage pushes back on mainstream narratives, sparking debate on the hour he hosts.

Opinion: His outspoken stance provokes discussion, but it can polarise audiences.

20:00 – 21:00 Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Rees‑Mogg offers a distinct take on the day’s headlines, often wrapped in a humorous tone.

Opinion: The show balances analysis with entertainment, though the humor may not resonate with every viewer.

21:00 – 23:00 Patrick Christys Tonight

Two hours of debate and incisive interviews, featuring guests that tackle the pressing issues of the day.

Opinion: The depth of conversation is commendable; the pacing keeps viewers engaged.

23:00 – 00:00 The Late Show Live

Live from Washington DC, the segment offers U.S. news and its impact on Britain.

Opinion: The international angle adds valuable context, though the live format can be unpredictable.

Bottom line: Whether you’re catching the morning buzz or the late‑night debates, GB News offers a mix of light and depth. Pick the slot that fits your mood, and you’ll find a show that keeps you informed without overwhelming.