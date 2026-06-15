E4 Tuesday Pick‑Me‑Up: From Family Feuds to Culinary Chaos

Modern Family (S8 Ep3) – Still Entertaining Family Tension

In the 30‑minute episode “Blindsided: The Dunphys and Pritchetts go head‑to‑head when Luke decides his best chance of getting into college is to run against Manny in the senior class president election.” The show continues to deliver its blend of humour and heart, and this episode is no exception. The on‑screen rivalry keeps the laughs coming while reminding us that school politics can be just as dramatic as any sitcom storyline.

The Simpsons (S27 Ep1) – A Classic Still Holds Up Well

“Every Man’s Dream” opens with Homer and Marge facing a trial separation, adding a new layer to their long‑running dynamic. While the premise feels familiar, the episode still delivers the sharp satire that keeps fans hooked.

Ramsay’s Hotel Hell (S2 Ep4) – Culinary Rescue with a Twist

Gordon Ramsay steps into Hotel Chester to turn around a failing business. The episode’s blend of high‑pressure kitchen drama and hotel management challenges offers a fresh angle on the chef’s franchise.

Below Deck Mediterranean (S10 Ep6) – Yacht Drama Hits the High Seas

This 60‑minute segment sees the crew battling sudden weather, internal jealousy, and a tearful breakup. It’s a high‑stakes episode that proves luxury lifestyle programming can still keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Brooklyn Nine‑Nine (S2 Ep21) – A Light‑Hearted Police Comedy

Peralta faces a new detective, Dave Majors. The episode keeps the show’s trademark wit, even if the plot is relatively straightforward.

Gogglebox (S22 Ep12) – The Box‑Hopping Montage

This hour covers a range of viral shows: Squid Game, The Crown, Planet Earth III, and more. It’s a lively commentary session that offers a quick dip into diverse content.

Hollyoaks (S2 Ep1) – Drama Continues

The characters navigate secrets and dark paths, providing a steady stream of soap‑operatic intrigue that fans expect from the show.

Naked Attraction (S8 Ep4) – A Bold and Unconventional Date Show

The episode’s focus on exploring sexuality keeps the format fresh, though it’s still the show’s trademark provocative premise.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a Tuesday evening that mixes family drama, culinary brunt, and a slice of reality, these E4 picks have you covered. Each show offers something distinct while staying true to its core appeal.