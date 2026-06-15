Tuesday’s Action Pulse: CBS Action Delivers Classic Heroes and Bold Thrillers

In London, the clock strikes 05:30 BST as CBS Action lights up the evening with a line‑up that spans everything from gritty crime‑fighters to mythic space‑opera. Whether you’re a fan of hard‑boiled action or a seeker of cerebral sci‑fi, the schedule has something that will keep your eyes glued.

08:00 – 09:00 BST: Walker, Texas Ranger

The late‑night return of Chuck Norris’s cowboy‑hero is still entertaining for those who love the straightforward, punch‑driven style. While some may find the fight scenes a touch dated, the moral clarity remains a reliable draw for a loyal audience.

09:00 – 10:00 BST: T.J. Hooker

In the vein of classic police procedurals, this episode keeps the tension high and the stakes clear. It holds up well for viewers who appreciate a brisk narrative pace.

10:00 – 11:00 BST: Babylon 5

Dubbed a cult classic, the first season’s exploration of politics and philosophy is still a reliable entry into the genre. Its complex world‑building offers a one of the better options for sci‑fi aficionados.

11:00 – 12:50 BST: The Land That Time Forgot

Prehistoric adventure meets romance in this 2009 film. It remains entertaining for family audiences looking for a mix of suspense and wonder.

12:50 – 13:00 BST: Legend Lowdown

A quick rundown of upcoming titles keeps viewers informed. It’s a handy snapshot that holds up as a useful guide.

13:00 – 15:00 BST: Damn The Defiant!

Set against a maritime backdrop, the 1962 drama delivers tension and character depth. For those who appreciate period storytelling, it remains entertaining.

15:00 – 17:00 BST: Treasure Island

Orson Welles’s take on the pirate classic is one of the better options for nostalgia seekers. The pacing may feel slow to some, but the classic themes still resonate.

17:00 – 18:00 BST: Star Trek – The Original Series

Even without a dedicated poster, the iconic series remains relevant. Its explorations of ethics and space travel hold up as a timeless viewing experience.

18:00 – 19:00 BST: The Six Million Dollar Man

With robotic enhancement and a classic hero, this 70s show still entertains those who enjoy a blend of science and action.

19:00 – 20:00 BST: Babylon 5

Continuing the saga, the new episode keeps the intrigue alive. The series remains a reliable sci‑fi staple.

20:00 – 21:00 BST: Walker, Texas Ranger

Another dose of Chuck Norris’s street‑wise hero delivers the same high‑energy punch. It’s still entertaining for fans of classic action.

21:00 – 23:10 BST: Oldboy (2013)

The revenge thriller offers a sharp, relentless narrative. For those who enjoy psychological suspense, it holds up well.

23:10 – 01:30 BST: Flight of the Intruder

The Vietnam War adventure keeps the action tight and the stakes high. It remains entertaining for war‑film enthusiasts.

01:30 – 03:20 BST: Stratton

With a Cold‑War twist, this thriller offers a sharp narrative that one of the better options for late‑night excitement.

03:20 – 05:00 BST: Hannie Caulder

A Western revenge drama that still entertains for fans of classic cinema. It holds up well as a nostalgic treat.

Bottom line: CBS Action’s Tuesday schedule delivers a solid mix of action, drama, and sci‑fi that will satisfy a broad audience. From Chuck Norris’s classic heroics to the cerebral world‑building of Babylon 5, the lineup offers reliable entertainment that remains engaging throughout the night.