Tuesday TV on Channel 5: From Friends to Wildlife Drama – Pick Your Perfect Night

If you’re looking for a solid lineup on Tuesday evening, Channel 5 offers a surprising mix. From the light‑hearted banter of Friends to the tense corridors of Prime Suspect, there’s something for every mood.

Friends (S9 Ep10) – 06:55 – 07:05 BST

The late‑night episode where Chandler’s work deadline forces him to stay in Tulsa. It’s one of the more light‑hearted scenes, still entertaining for fans of the classic sitcom.

Castle (S4 Ep22) – 15:00 – 15:55 BST

A zombie‑infested New York beats the usual city vibe, offering a reliable twist on the usual procedural. If you enjoy a bit of horror with your mystery, this episode will hold up well.

HMP Whitemoor: Evil Behind Bars – 21:00 – 22:30 BST

A gritty look inside Britain’s toughest prison. The documentary style keeps you engaged, and the narrative is one of the better options for a late‑night binge.

The Adventures of Paddington – 08:25 – 08:40 BST

A family‑friendly episode that mixes humor with a touch of mystery. It remains a solid choice for younger viewers looking for gentle adventure.

Prime Suspect: Hunting the Predators – 22:30 – 23:30 BST

The series’ latest chapter brings a fresh take on the serial‑killer narrative. The tension is palpable, and the episode is one of the better options for crime‑drama lovers.

Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, a laugh, or a pulse‑racing mystery, Channel 5’s Tuesday lineup offers something strong for everyone. Pick your segment, grab a snack, and enjoy a varied evening of TV.