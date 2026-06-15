Tuesday Treats on Really TV: From Antique Treasures to Coastal Dream Homes

If you’re looking for a Tuesday evening that balances nostalgia with a touch of wanderlust, Really TV’s lineup delivers. Here’s a quick rundown of the shows that deserve your attention, complete with a dash of our own takes.

The Repair Shop – 13:00‑14:00

Horologist Steve tackles a 1959 Austrian clock while optical expert Richard resurrects a miniature microscope. The episode’s charm lies in the meticulous restoration process and the quiet stories that each piece whispers. It’s a reliable slice of craftsmanship that holds up well for viewers who appreciate skilled hands at work.

Antiques Road Trip – 14:00‑16:00

Christina Trevanion and Thomas Plant drive from Ruthin to Colwyn Bay, hunting for auction‑worthy items. The journey is peppered with unexpected finds and a few missed opportunities, but the duo’s chemistry keeps the pace lively. It’s an engaging watch for fans of travel‑combined‑with‑collectibles.

Salvage Hunters – 08:00‑11:00

Drew and Tee scour Northern Italy and the UK’s antique markets, from a disused church to a Cotswolds estate. The show’s strength is its knack for finding hidden gems and the tension that arises when a bid comes close to breaking the bank. It still offers a reliable dose of adventure, though the pacing can be uneven.

The Yorkshire Auction House – 11:00‑13:00

Angus and his crew clear out historic homes, uncovering Victorian desks, vintage tins, and miners’ memorabilia. The show’s appeal lies in the under‑appreciated treasures that pop up, offering an unpretentious look at the auction world. It’s a good pick for those who enjoy a slower, more thoughtful tone.

Fantasy Homes By The Sea – 05:00‑06:00 & 05:00‑06:00 (next day)

Catherine Gee guides a couple through Mallorca’s seaside retreats, balancing budget and dream with practical advice. While the show leans towards a feel‑good property search, its real value comes from the expert insights into coastal living and the realistic expectations set for prospective buyers.

Escape To The Country – 07:00‑08:00

Prospective buyers swap city bustle for rural charm, exploring a range of picturesque UK properties. The episode offers a genuine look at countryside living, though it can feel repetitive for seasoned viewers.

Cruise TV with LoveitBookit – 06:00‑07:00

Dedicated to the latest cruise trends and deals, the show is a one‑stop guide for potential travellers. It remains a reliable source for up‑to‑date information, though the content may lean more towards promotional material than in‑depth analysis.

Long Lost Family – 16:00‑18:00

Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell investigate baby‑abandonment cases from the 1980s. The stories are heartfelt and poignant, offering a reliable emotional journey for viewers who appreciate human interest.

Help! My House Is Haunted – 22:00‑00:00

Paranormal investigators tackle the curse of the Jinn and other spooky cases. The show’s blend of suspense and investigative work offers a reliable thrill for fans of the supernatural, though some viewers may find the intensity a bit heavy.

Bottom line: Whether you’re into restoring antiques, hunting for hidden gems, or watching couples chase their dream homes, Really TV’s Tuesday schedule has something for every taste. The mix of practical advice, travel curiosity, and emotional storytelling keeps the channel engaging throughout the night.