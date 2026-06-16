Morning Momentum: GB News Wednesday – What to Catch

If you’re planning to tune in on Wednesday, here’s a snapshot of the GB News schedule (based on the Thursday timetable) that promises a mix of news, debate and a few surprises. The times are shown in London (BST) – just add an hour to the UTC times.

06:00 – 09:30: Breakfast with Eamonn and Ellie

Start your day with a relaxed chat about current events. Eamonn Holmes and Ellie Costello bring a familiar, conversational tone that still keeps you informed. It’s a solid choice for those who want news wrapped in light, approachable banter.

09:30 – 12:00: Britain’s Newsroom

Andrew and Miriam take you through the day’s headlines with a mix of analysis and straight reporting. Their balanced approach makes it a dependable source for the key stories you’ll need to know before lunchtime.

12:00 – 13:00: PMQs Live

Watch the Prime Minister’s Questions unfold live in the House of Commons. Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch go head‑to‑head, offering a direct window into parliamentary debate that’s both timely and engaging.

13:00 – 15:00: Good Afternoon Britain

With Tom Harwood and Emily Carver at the helm, this slot digs into the day’s most compelling stories from multiple angles. It’s a good spot for anyone looking for deeper context before the evening rush.

15:00 – 18:00: Martin Daubney

Martin’s energy and unique take on the day’s events keeps the conversation lively. It’s a solid hour if you’re after a quick yet insightful briefing.

18:00 – 19:00: Dewbs & Co

Michelle’s straight‑talk approach offers a refreshing perspective on the day’s headlines. It’s a quick, no‑frills chat that’s still informative.

19:00 – 20:00: Farage

Nigel Farage delivers his unfiltered take on the day’s stories. It’s a bold, opinion‑driven slot that may resonate with viewers who appreciate a strong voice.

20:00 – 22:00: Patrick Christys Tonight

Patrick hosts spirited debate and in‑depth interviews with top guests. This two‑hour block is one of the heavier offerings, providing a thorough look at the issues that matter.

22:00 – 23:00: Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

A late‑night recap of the day’s headlines, offering full coverage of breaking news from home and abroad. It’s a useful wrap‑up if you missed the earlier slot.

23:00 – 02:00: The Late Show Live

Live from Washington DC, Bev Turner and Ben Leo bring the latest US news and its implications for Britain. It’s a solid end‑of‑night choice for those interested in international affairs.

Bottom line: GB News offers a full day of varied content, from light breakfast chats to deep‑dive debates. Whether you’re looking for quick updates or extended analysis, the lineup provides options that fit most schedules.