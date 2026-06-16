Wednesday Wire: CBS Drama’s Hot Picks – Crime, Courtroom, and a Shopping Surprise

Ready to binge? Wednesday’s lineup on CBS Drama blends chilling true‑crime investigations with courtroom drama and a dash of retail therapy. Below is a quick guide to the best moments you shouldn’t miss.

1. “UK Crime Files: The Most Evil Woman in Britain” – 09:00‑09:55 London

This episode dives into the infamous Moors murders, featuring the haunting story of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. With a gripping narrative and solid investigative reporting, it’s still entertaining even for those who’ve seen the case before.

2. “UK Crime Files: Saturday Night Strangler” – 09:55‑11:00 London

A chilling look at Joseph Kappen’s murders in South Wales, solved only after his death through pioneering DNA work. It’s a reliable case study of forensic progress.

3. “48 Hours” – 11:00‑12:00 London

Follow a man with a Fitbit who claims innocence in a girlfriend’s murder. The episode blends tech with human drama, offering a fresh angle on crime storytelling.

4. “Medical Detectives” – 12:00‑13:30 London (multiple episodes)

A series of investigative episodes tackle everything from a prison guard’s murder to a catastrophic train crash. The show’s consistent focus on forensic detail makes it a dependable watch for crime buffs.

5. “UK Crime Files: Double Murders” – 13:00‑14:00 London

Explore a rural double murder that sparked a supposed suicide plot. The episode’s investigative depth keeps viewers hooked.

6. “UK Crime Files: Family Murders” – 14:00‑15:00 London

A look into the Chohan family case, featuring interviews with former detectives. It’s an insightful commentary on investigative persistence.

7. “48 Hours” – 15:00‑16:00 London (second episode)

A woman’s disappearance sparks a mystery that stretches months. The episode balances suspense with investigative patience.

8. “Medical Detectives” – 16:00‑18:00 London (multiple episodes)

From a company’s computer crash to a deadly underground fire, this block of episodes showcases the breadth of forensic investigation.

9. “Judge Judy” – 18:00‑00:00 London (multiple episodes)

A marathon of court cases, from accidental clothing mishaps to dog‑walking disputes. The show’s brisk pace provides a solid, reliable mix of drama and real‑world conflict.

Bottom line:

If you’re after true‑crime depth, courtroom tension, or light‑hearted retail, Wednesday’s CBS Drama lineup has something for everyone. Pick a time, grab a snack, and dive in.