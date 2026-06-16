Wednesday Night on CBS Action: From Classic Westerns to Sci‑Fi Thrillers – Your Essential Picks

If you’re looking for a lineup that balances nostalgic Americana with high‑energy action, the Wednesday schedule on CBS Action delivers. From a Chuck Norris classic to a 60‑sci‑fi flick, there’s something for every taste.

7:00 – 8:00 BST: Walker, Texas Ranger (S 8 E 20)

The episode sees Chuck Norris tackle a car‑jacking case that spirals into a deeper corruption conspiracy. The show mixes martial arts beats with a gritty western vibe.

Opinion: Still entertaining – the pacing keeps you on edge, though the plot feels familiar.

8:00 – 9:00 BST: T.J. Hooker (S 4 E 14)

Stacy’s undercover work in massage parlours exposes a city‑wide conspiracy. The episode delivers a mix of intrigue and action.

Opinion: Reliable filler – it keeps the rhythm but isn’t a standout.

9:00 – 10:00 BST: Babylon 5 (S 1 E 6)

A telepath’s arrival sparks a tense chase on a space station. The episode dives into psychological drama and character conflict.

Opinion: One of the better options – the dialogue feels deep, though the pacing is a bit slow.

10:00 – 11:50 BST: Dark Storm (2006)

Stephen Baldwin stars in a sci‑fi thriller where an anti‑matter device gives a scientist weather‑controlling powers. The film is a high‑concept chase.

Opinion: Still entertaining – the premise is bold, but execution lags.

11:50 – 13:25 BST: The Shooting (1966)

Jack Nicholson leads a tense western where bounty hunters and a psychotic gunman collide. The episode offers classic Western tension.

Opinion: Holds up well – the film’s drama is effective, though the pacing is uneven.

13:25 – 16:00 BST: Mackenna’s Gold (1969)

Gregory Peck’s marshal battles a criminal seeking a mythical gold valley. The story delivers action and moral choices.

Opinion: Reliable – the adventure is solid, but it feels dated.

16:00 – 17:00 BST: Star Trek – The Original Series (S 2 E 24/26)

The Enterprise tests an automated command system that threatens human exploration. The episode explores human vs. machine.

Opinion: Holds up well – the classic sci‑fi twist remains fresh.

17:00 – 18:00 BST: The Six Million Dollar Man (S 4 E 13)

The story traces a leak at OSI leading to a janitor’s hidden influence. The episode blends mystery with action.

Opinion: Still entertaining – the plot twists keep it engaging.

18:00 – 19:00 BST: Babylon 5 (S 1 E 7)

The episode sees Londo confronting cultural tensions and a centaur couple. The story dives into love versus tradition.

Opinion: One of the better options – the character dynamics are compelling.

19:00 – 20:00 BST: Walker, Texas Ranger (S 8 E 21)

The Rangers aim to stop an illegal diamond trade fueling weaponry. The episode delivers a moral crusade.

Opinion: Reliable – it follows the series formula but offers a solid narrative.

20:00 – 21:00 BST: Congo (1995)

An adventure cast in a jungle setting, the film follows explorers searching for King Solomon’s diamonds. The film mixes exotic landscapes with action.

Opinion: Still entertaining – the premise is intriguing though the pacing is uneven.

22:10 – 23:10 BST: They Live (1988)

The film shows a protagonist discovering alien surveillance through sunglasses. The film mixes satire with action.

Opinion: Holds up well – the message remains relevant.

23:10 – 01:15 BST: Nowhere To Run (1993)

Jean‑Claude Van Damme leads a fugitive search with a family he meets. The film offers an action‑driven journey.

Opinion: Reliable – the fight scenes are classic but the story is predictable.

01:15 – 03:10 BST: Executive Command (1997)

A former Marine stops terrorists who stole a lethal toxin. The thriller blends suspense with action.

Opinion: Still entertaining – the tension is maintained, though the pacing suffers.

Bottom Line

The Wednesday lineup offers a mix of classic westerns, iconic action series, and high‑concept sci‑fi. Pick the episodes that match your mood and get ready for a full night of entertainment.