Wednesday’s Must‑Watch Picks on Yesterday – From Islands to Antiques

Mid‑week cravings? Yesterday’s Wednesday schedule delivers a curious mash‑up of travel documentaries, auto reality, and historical dramas. Below is a quick guide to the top stories and why they deserve a spot on your screen.

Martin Clunes: Islands of America – S1 Ep1

Start the day with Martin Clunes venturing into Hawaii’s volcanic heart. The show pulls back the glossy tourism veneer to reveal the raw power of lava flows and smoking craters. It’s a reliable introduction to the series’ investigative style.

Martin Clunes: Islands of America – S1 Ep2

Next, Martin heads from the San Juan to California’s Channel Islands and then to Avery Island, Louisiana. The episode showcases coastal erosion and the fading of communities. It stays engaging, though the pacing is a bit slower than the first episode.

Bangers & Cash – S5 Ep12 & S5 Ep13

For fans of motor‑bike and car treasure hunts, Derek’s “Bangers & Cash” keeps the action alive. Episode 12 features scooters and a Daimler, while Episode 13 brings a 1970 Aston Martin to the auction. It’s still entertaining, though the repeated format may feel familiar.

The World at War – S1 Ep8 (Desert)

Laurence Olivier narrates the North African desert battles, offering a deep dive into the 8th Army’s clash with Rommel’s Afrika Korps. The documentary’s exhaustive detail holds up well as a historical reference.

Secret Nazi Bases – S2 Ep5 (Fuelling Evil)

Explore the ruins outside Politz that once fueled Germany’s war machine. The episode’s focus on the logistical side of warfare provides a fresh angle on WWII history.

Antiques Roadshow – S33 Ep13 & S33 Ep14

Two back‑to‑back episodes at Chatsworth House and Blair Castle bring the thrill of auctioning priceless artifacts. From a painting that may be by Constable to a chair used by Einstein, the show delivers a reliable blend of art and science.

Canal Boat Diaries – S5 Ep10

Robbie Cumming’s icy adventure on the Grand Union Canal turns into a modest, yet delightful, travelogue. It remains one of the better options for viewers who enjoy understated river journeys.

Train Truckers – S2 Ep6

The Royal Highland Fusilier’s epic haul from Leicestershire to Wirksworth showcases the sheer power of a 100‑ton Deltic diesel. The episode’s production values are solid, though the narrative is straightforward.

Tropic of Cancer with Simon Reeve – S1 Ep2

Simon Reeve’s trek through Western Sahara, Mauritania, Algeria and Libya uncovers the plight of indigenous peoples and the dangers of minefields. It’s a compelling, if heavy, documentary that adds depth to the day’s lineup.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – S3 Ep8

Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien hunt and restore vintage treasures from Nantwich to Stoke‑on‑Trent. The episode’s hands‑on restoration scenes provide a satisfying, if niche, viewing experience.

Bottom Line

Yesterday’s Wednesday schedule offers something for every taste—from the visceral landscapes of volcanic islands to the quiet charm of historic antiques. Pick the episode that matches your mood and enjoy a well‑curated mid‑week escape.