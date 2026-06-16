Wednesday Drama: Dive Into Classic Policing, Medical Mysteries, and Sleuthing Thrills

The Bill – S19 Ep15 (07:20–08:15)

Gentle Touch: Part 2 sees the stalker threat creeping closer. The episode keeps tension high, though the pacing may feel a touch slow for some viewers.

Classic Doctors – S10 Ep149 (08:15–08:55)

An elderly con artist poses as a patient’s mother. The episode offers subtle character depth and remains engaging.

Classic Doctors – S10 Ep150 (08:55–09:30)

Lily encounters a young boy from Africa. Suspicion rises when a blood test is refused. The episode holds up well with its realistic medical scenarios.

Classic Holby City – S7 Ep45 (09:30–10:50)

Part two of “The Innocents” sees Tricia taking desperate measures. It’s a solid medical drama that still entertains.

Classic Casualty – S26 Ep25 (10:50–11:55)

“Grand Canyon” adds depth to ER drama. The episode remains engaging with solid character arcs.

The Bill – S19 Ep15 (11:55–12:55)

A repeat of the episode offers a chance to catch missed details. The storyline remains compelling.

Classic EastEnders – S27 Ep114 (12:55–13:35)

A chaotic night in R&R sees a tryst, a dare, and a fight. Classic soap drama with familiar twists.

Classic EastEnders – S27 Ep115 (13:35–14:15)

Meltdowns and revelations keep viewers hooked. The episode holds up well for fans of the long-running soap.

Tenko – S1 Ep10 (14:15–15:20)

A cult series about women in a Japanese POW camp. The episode’s historical depth still entertains.

Pie in the Sky – S1 Ep4 (15:20–16:20)

Richard Griffiths stars as a former policeman turned restaurateur. The episode keeps viewers engaged with its light‑hearted drama.

Lovejoy – S3 Ep3 (16:20–17:25)

Classic early‑90s drama with a raffish rogue. The episode remains engaging through its quirky plot.

Waiting for God – S2 Ep8 (17:25–18:00)

The residents of Bayview Retirement Village face comedic mishaps. The episode’s humor holds up well.

Last of the Summer Wine – S22 Ep9 (18:00–18:40)

A long‑running sitcom continues with Yorkshire humor. The episode remains reliably funny.

Last of the Summer Wine – S22 Ep10 (18:40–19:20)

Tom’s niece gets a pub booking. The episode keeps the light‑hearted tone.

Last of the Summer Wine – S23 Ep1 (19:20–20:00)

Compo’s son settles into the old house. The episode maintains the familiar charm.

Sister Boniface Mysteries – S2 Ep1 (20:00–21:00)

Investigates an on‑set murder. The episode offers a mix of mystery and light drama.

The Chelsea Detective – S1 Ep7 (21:00–22:00)

A respected educator is found bludgeoned to death. The episode’s suspense keeps viewers engaged.

New Tricks – S10 Ep8 (22:00–23:20)

Amanda Redman stars in a crime drama. The episode holds up well with its investigative plot.

Silent Witness – S14 Ep4 (23:20–01:35)

Forensics mystery with a sinister conspiracy. The episode remains gripping.

Lovejoy – S3 Ep3 (01:35–02:35)

Another chapter of the classic rogue. The episode keeps the light tone.

Waiting for God – S2 Ep8 (02:35–03:05)

More comedic mishaps in retirement village. The episode holds up well.

Harry Wild (BSL) – S1 Ep5 (03:05–04:00)

A dinner party leads to a mysterious corpse. The episode offers a quirky investigation.

Afterward, the channel offers Teleshopping from 04:00 to 07:20, a break from drama for those who need a shopping fix.