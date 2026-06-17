Thursday Night on BBC Four: Quiz Brains, Space Stories, and Classic Westerns

Thursday Night on BBC Four

The evening starts with a classic quiz format that has been a staple for decades. It’s followed by a quick puzzle show, a space‑centric documentary, a western film, an interview with a film legend, and finally a historical exploration of the Civil War era.

University Challenge – 19:00‑19:30

Jeremy Paxman returns to the panel with a trio of universities battling for a spot in the next round. The format remains reliable, offering sharp wit without overstaying its welcome. If you enjoy challenging trivia, this is a solid pick.

Only Connect – 19:30‑20:00

Three neuroscientists face off against a trio of rugby fans in a game of connections. The light‑hearted competition offers a refreshing break from more intense programming. It’s a dependable spot if you appreciate mental gymnastics.

Tim Peake: How to Be an Astronaut – 20:00‑21:00

In this Horizon Special, astronaut Tim Peake shares the two‑year journey that led to the International Space Station. The diary format delivers a personal glimpse into space training, and it remains engaging for both fans and newcomers alike.

The Magnificent Seven – 21:00‑23:05

Classic western drama returns after a bandit raid, prompting a small Mexican village to hire a group of gunfighters. The 1960 film’s pacing and ensemble still hold up well, offering a nostalgic cinematic experience.

Parkinson with Yul Brynner – 23:05‑00:05

Michael Parkinson sits down with the iconic star Yul Brynner, revisiting classic films and sharing behind‑the‑scenes anecdotes. The conversation is still entertaining and gives fans a chance to revisit Brynner’s legacy.

American Visions – 00:05‑01:05

Robert Hughes examines how the Civil War industrialised society, covering steam power, the Brooklyn Bridge and the emergence of a new urban underclass. The documentary offers a thoughtful look at historical transformations, and it holds up well for viewers interested in American history.

Bottom line: The Thursday lineup on BBC Four is a balanced mix of intellectual challenge, personal storytelling, classic cinema, and historical reflection. Each slot delivers a distinct experience, ensuring there’s something for every viewer’s taste.