Thursday’s BBC Two Lineup: From Glamping Dreams to Tennis Legends – Pick Your Must‑Watch

The following schedule on BBC Two offers a fair mix of light‑hearted reality, hard‑hitting news, and sport‑themed drama. Below you’ll find our picks and why you should tune in.

5:30 – 6:15 – Escape to the Country

Steve Brown helps a Sussex‑based couple swap a town for rural Suffolk, aiming to launch a glamping retreat. The episode mixes light travel fare with the practicalities of setting up a new business. It’s still entertaining for anyone who loves a cosy, rural setting.

6:15 – 7:00 – The Travelling Auctioneers

Bee and JJ help a grieving widow sift through zoo memorabilia. The show’s mix of emotion and quirky items keeps the tension alive, making it a reliable option for those who prefer a slightly sentimental tone.

7:00 – 8:00 – Gardeners’ World

Monty Don brings a burst of colour to the Jewel Garden, celebrating the season’s best produce. It remains a one of the better options for nature lovers who enjoy a gentle, informative format.

12:00 – 17:00 – Tennis: Queen’s

Live coverage from day 11 of the 2026 Queen’s tennis tournament. For tennis aficionados, the live action is a reliable draw, offering a glimpse into the sport’s high‑level competition.

17:00 – 17:30 – Richard Osman’s House of Games

Ben Bailey Smith, Robin Ince, Lara Ricote and Helen Skelton test their general knowledge in the House of Games format. With a 59/100 rating, it’s a solid pick for viewers who enjoy a lighthearted challenge and a roster of familiar faces.

22:05 – 23:05 – Gods of Tennis

A dramatization of Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe’s rivalry in 1975. The strong language and period detail hold up well for viewers who appreciate historical drama with a sports focus.

23:05 – 00:50 – The Phantom of the Open

Maurice, a crane operator with no golf experience, ventures into the British Open. The show’s quirky premise and strong language keep it engaging for those who enjoy a mix of sports and comedy.

Bottom Line

Thursday’s lineup balances light‑hearted reality with high‑profile sports coverage and a dash of historical drama. Whether you’re after a relaxed afternoon or a late‑night sports binge, BBC Two offers something for every mood.