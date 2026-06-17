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Thursday’s BBC Two Lineup: From Glamping Dreams to Tennis Legends – Pick Your Must‑Watch

ByShockya Team

Jun 17, 2026

Thursday’s BBC Two Lineup: From Glamping Dreams to Tennis Legends – Pick Your Must‑Watch

The following schedule on BBC Two offers a fair mix of light‑hearted reality, hard‑hitting news, and sport‑themed drama. Below you’ll find our picks and why you should tune in.

5:30 – 6:15 – Escape to the Country

Escape to the Country

Steve Brown helps a Sussex‑based couple swap a town for rural Suffolk, aiming to launch a glamping retreat. The episode mixes light travel fare with the practicalities of setting up a new business. It’s still entertaining for anyone who loves a cosy, rural setting.

6:15 – 7:00 – The Travelling Auctioneers

The Travelling Auctioneers

Bee and JJ help a grieving widow sift through zoo memorabilia. The show’s mix of emotion and quirky items keeps the tension alive, making it a reliable option for those who prefer a slightly sentimental tone.

7:00 – 8:00 – Gardeners’ World

Gardeners' World

Monty Don brings a burst of colour to the Jewel Garden, celebrating the season’s best produce. It remains a one of the better options for nature lovers who enjoy a gentle, informative format.

12:00 – 17:00 – Tennis: Queen’s

Tennis: Queen's

Live coverage from day 11 of the 2026 Queen’s tennis tournament. For tennis aficionados, the live action is a reliable draw, offering a glimpse into the sport’s high‑level competition.

17:00 – 17:30 – Richard Osman’s House of Games

Richard Osman's House of Games

Ben Bailey Smith, Robin Ince, Lara Ricote and Helen Skelton test their general knowledge in the House of Games format. With a 59/100 rating, it’s a solid pick for viewers who enjoy a lighthearted challenge and a roster of familiar faces.

22:05 – 23:05 – Gods of Tennis

Gods of Tennis

A dramatization of Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe’s rivalry in 1975. The strong language and period detail hold up well for viewers who appreciate historical drama with a sports focus.

23:05 – 00:50 – The Phantom of the Open

The Phantom of the Open

Maurice, a crane operator with no golf experience, ventures into the British Open. The show’s quirky premise and strong language keep it engaging for those who enjoy a mix of sports and comedy.

Bottom Line

Thursday’s lineup balances light‑hearted reality with high‑profile sports coverage and a dash of historical drama. Whether you’re after a relaxed afternoon or a late‑night sports binge, BBC Two offers something for every mood.

By Shockya Team