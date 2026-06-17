Thursday on GB News: The Battle of the Brains

When you’re looking for a Thursday that’s packed with hard‑hitting news, sharp debate and the occasional quiet moment, GB News offers a full‑length programme that doesn’t shy away from the big stories.

Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie

Start the day with light‑hearted banter and a look at the headlines that shape the nation.

Join Stephen Dixon and Ellie Costello as they walk you through the day’s top stories, with a conversational tone that feels more like a chat than a briefing. I find the show a reliable way to get a quick feel for the day’s agenda without being overwhelmed.

Britain’s Newsroom

The flagship show that brings you the biggest stories, led by Andrew and Miriam.

Breakfast is followed by Britain’s Newsroom, a reliable source for the day’s most important news. The hosts aim to answer the pressing questions from across the UK, and the show holds up well as a solid mid‑morning anchor.

Good Afternoon Britain

Tom Harwood and Emily Carver tackle the day’s big stories from multiple angles.

It’s a steady piece that keeps the conversation moving. I appreciate the balanced approach, even if it sometimes feels a little predictable.

Martin Daubney

A lively take on the day’s events delivered in a unique style.

Martin’s voice is unmistakable, and the show remains a one of the better options for those who enjoy a bit of personality on top of the news.

Dewbs & Co

Michelle’s straight‑talk commentary on the day’s news.

It’s a reliable source of straightforward analysis, though it may lean toward a particular perspective.

Farage

Nigel Farage delivers unfiltered commentary on the day’s hot topics.

Farage is a one‑hour session that holds up well for those looking for a bold take on the stories other media avoid.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation

Jacob’s unique take on the day’s news.

It’s a reliable segment that offers a different lens on the same stories.

Patrick Christys Tonight

A two‑hour session of spirited debate and interviews.

Christys’ show is still entertaining for those who enjoy sharp take‑aways from guests, though it can feel rushed at times.

Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition

A late‑night recap of the day’s biggest stories.

It’s a one‑hour wrap‑up that holds up well for viewers who want the final word before bed.

Vote 2026: The People Decide

Live coverage of the by‑elections across England and Scotland.

The 6‑hour block is a reliable source for those who want real‑time results and expert analysis.

Bottom line: GB News offers a full spectrum of news and debate that keeps the conversation alive from dawn to dusk. Whether you’re looking for a light breakfast chat or a deep‑diving evening debate, the Thursday lineup has something that holds up well for all viewer preferences.