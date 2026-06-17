Bangers & Cash: The Ultimate Car Quest – Thursday on Yesterday

Thursday on Yesterday is packed with shows that will satisfy your curiosity, from war documentaries to quirky car hunts. Here’s our rundown with honest commentary to help you decide what to watch.

Bangers & Cash – Ford Ranchero / Thames Truck (S5 Ep14)

Start: 07:00 – End: 08:00. Derek’s unexpected visits and Cliff Parisi’s cameo keep the episode lively. If you love classic cars and a touch of humour, this one still entertains.

Bangers & Cash – Vauxhall Victor FB / Volvo Amazon VB (S5 Ep15)

Start: 08:00 – 09:00. A rare 1972 Lancia Fulvia Berlina steals the show, and Paul’s enthusiasm is infectious. A reliable pick for enthusiasts.

The World at War – Stalingrad (S1 Ep9)

Start: 09:00 – 10:00. Laurence Olivier’s narration brings gravitas; the episode offers a hard‑looking look at a turning point in WWII. A solid historical document.

Secret Nazi Bases – Secrets of Hitler’s Castle (S2 Ep6)

Start: 10:00 – 11:00. The hidden tunnels and secret staircases add a layer of intrigue; the episode keeps you guessing about the underground network.

Antiques Roadshow – Hampton Court Castle 1 (S33 Ep15)

Start: 11:00 – 12:00. Fiona Bruce guides a visit to a historic castle; an heirloom from early photography is highlighted. A charming look at heritage.

Antiques Roadshow – Dartmouth 1 (S33 Ep16)

Start: 12:00 – 13:00. The team visits the Britannia Royal Naval College; a relic from HMS Victory is on display. A reliable showcase of maritime history.

Canal Boat Diaries – Napton Junction to Aynho Wharf (S6 Ep1)

Start: 18:00 – 19:00. Robbie Cumming steers a scenic canal tour and assists a stranded boater. The episode offers gentle storytelling and a peaceful pace.

Classic Car Garage – What Makes A Classic? (S1 Ep1)

Start: 23:00 – 00:00. A 289 AC Cobra with an intermittent indicator mystery. The team’s curiosity about provenance keeps the episode engaging.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – New (S3 Ep9)

Start: 00:00 – 01:00. Henry Cole restores a petrol pump; Simon O’Brien turns a copper heater into a wash basin. The episode is inventive and showcases creative reuse.

Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia – East (S1 Ep1)

Start: 05:10 – 06:10. Martin explores Lord Howe Island, Norfolk Island and Restoration Island. The travelogue offers a relaxed look at remote destinations.

Martin Clunes: Islands of America – S1 Ep3

Start: 01:00 – 02:00. A visit to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, plus the Sea Islands with Gullah Geechee heritage. A reflective travel story.

Bottom line: Thursday’s schedule on Yesterday blends history, travel, and automotive passion. Whether you’re a history buff, a car enthusiast or simply looking for a soothing canal stroll, there’s a segment to keep you entertained. Pick your favourite and enjoy a relaxed viewing night.