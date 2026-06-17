ITV Thursday Thrills: Royal Ascot, FIFA Fever, and Morning Mains – Your TV Guide

It’s Thursday, and ITV’s lineup is packed with everything from the buzz of Royal Ascot to the drama of the 2026 World Cup, plus a splash of morning staples that keep the audience glued. Below is a breakdown of the most worth‑watching programmes across genres, each with a quick take on why they deserve your time.

Morning Mains – Start Your Day Right

Good Morning Britain – 05:00 – 08:30

Good Morning Britain remains the anchor of ITV’s early‑morning lineup: news, current affairs and lively debate. The show’s blend of hard‑news segments with lighter, celebrity‑led banter works well for viewers who want a balanced primer on the day. For those who prefer a more relaxed start, the programme’s occasional human‑interest stories provide a nice counterbalance to the heavier headlines.

Lorraine – 08:30 – 09:00

Lorraine offers a lighter, fashion‑centric vibe with a touch of celebrity gossip. While it may not rival the breadth of Good Morning Britain, it’s a reliable slot for viewers who enjoy a quick dose of pop‑culture and lifestyle tips.

This Morning – 09:00 – 12:00

This Morning rounds out the daytime magazine shows with a mix of cooking, health, and celebrity interviews. Its variety makes it a solid choice for those who want a quick, engaging segment without the intensity of news coverage.

News & Current Affairs – Stay Informed

ITV Lunchtime News – 12:00 – 12:20

At lunch, ITV offers a concise news bulletin with a national weather forecast. It’s a reliable mid‑day update for viewers who need a quick snapshot of global events.

ITV News London – 12:20 – 12:30

Focused on London and the South East, this segment is ideal for city‑centric viewers craving local updates.

ITV Racing Live: Royal Ascot – 12:30 – 17:00

Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin bring the glamour of Royal Ascot to your screen, offering commentary on day three of the 2026 event. The show is a must‑watch for racing aficionados and those who enjoy the blend of sport and social spectacle.

ITV Evening News – 17:30 – 18:00

The evening news provides a broad overview of national and international stories, making it a dependable finale to the day’s broadcast.

Sports Highlights – FIFA 2026

FIFA WC2026: Switz v Bosnia & Herz – 18:00 – 21:30

Laura Woods hosts the live coverage of Group B clash in Los Angeles. For football fans, this is a reliable highlight of the tournament’s early stages.

FIFA WC2026: Canada v Qatar – 21:30 – 00:35

Continuing the World Cup coverage, this match offers a fresh perspective on group‑stage competition, entertaining for any sports enthusiast.

Documentary & Reality – Deep Dives

The Essex Millionaire Murders – 00:35 – 01:30

Part one of a two‑part series exploring a wealthy couple’s murder mystery on Mersea Island. It’s one of the more gripping true‑crime narratives, offering a suspenseful start to the night.

TikTok: Murder Gone Viral – 01:30 – 02:20

Another documentary dive into a double‑murder case that made headlines. While the content may be heavy, it remains a compelling watch for true‑crime fans.

Celebrity Lingo – 02:20 – 02:45

Adil Ray hosts a word‑play game featuring celebrities and athletes. It’s a light, entertaining segment that offers a break from heavier programming.

Relaxation & Farm Life – Wind‑Down

Unwind with ITV – 02:45 – 04:00

Designed to calm the mind, this hour‑long segment is a reliable way to unwind after an eventful day.

Fletchers’ Family Farm – 04:30 – 05:00

Documentary spotlighting the Fletchers’ expanded flock and their care for an orphaned lamb. The gentle storytelling offers a pleasant close to the day, especially for nature lovers.

Bottom Line

ITV’s Thursday schedule delivers a balanced mix of news, sports, and documentary content. While the morning shows offer reliable updates, the live racing and World Cup coverage bring excitement to the evening. The documentary segments provide depth for true‑crime enthusiasts, and the relaxation slots offer a calm finish. As always, check for any last‑minute changes before you tune in.