Thursday Night on BBC One: EastEnders, Garden Rescue & More – Your Must‑See TV Guide

It’s Thursday, the night that’s been waiting for your drama, garden make‑overs and a dash of live football. Here’s what you need to hit play on BBC One tonight.

EastEnders – The Heartbeat of London (20:30 BST)

With Chelsea’s unexpected offer and the tangled webs of the Mitchells, EastEnders keeps the soap‑opera adrenaline alive. The latest episode promises a plot twist that will keep you glued.

Still entertaining, it’s the reliable anchor that never lets you lose the thread.

Garden Rescue – From Meadow to Masterpiece (15:45 BST)

Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill turn a bare plot into a wildlife haven, hosting bees, birds and a splash of colour. The transformation reveals the power of design and patience.

A refreshing reminder that nature can thrive with a bit of ingenuity.

Homes Under the Hammer – A Brotherly Project (11:15 BST)

Two brothers tackle their first joint venture in Stoke, proving that family teamwork can bring out the best in property renovation.

One of the better options for home‑renovation lovers.

Bargain Hunt – Hunting Deals in Lancashire (12:15 BST)

Experts Izzie Balmer and Colin Young help teams find the most valuable items to auction. The hunt is both thrilling and educational.

A reliable showcase of hidden treasures.

MOTD Live: Czech Republic v South Africa (16:30 BST)

Live coverage of the World Cup group match offers a chance to feel the roar of football without leaving your couch.

Still entertaining for sports fans.

BBC News and Weather – 21:00 BST

Get the latest national and international updates, with reports from BBC correspondents worldwide.

A reliable source for staying informed.

Bottom Line

Thursday’s lineup offers a solid mix of drama, reality, and live sports. Whether you’re craving the familiar beats of EastEnders or the green‑lit joy of Garden Rescue, BBC One has something that holds up well for you.