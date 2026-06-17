Quest Thursday: Treasure, Turbulence & Auction Secrets – Your Must‑See Line‑up

If you’re looking for a Thursday that packs adventure, drama, and a dash of history, Quest has it all. Below is the full line‑up with times converted to London’s BST, plus our quick takes on each segment.

06:00‑07:00 BST – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

The episode kicks off with a 19th‑century weathervane and a battered Barcelona chair. For fans of restoration, the meticulous craftsmanship is a treat. I’d say it’s still entertaining for anyone who enjoys seeing a piece of history reborn.

07:00‑08:00 BST – Salvage Hunters

Drew explores a Somerset antique shop and an Ipswich school, uncovering items that could change the narrative of local history. The show’s charm lies in the detective work – a reliable pick for history buffs.

08:00‑09:00 BST – Salvage Hunters

The adventure continues with a luxury fabric manufacturer in Suffolk and a Scottish castle. The tension of haggling over royal silks keeps the narrative engaging. It’s one of the better options if you’re into the behind‑the‑scenes of antiques.

09:00‑10:00 BST – Aussie Gold Hunters

Heat and high winds test the crew as they dig for gold. The raw physicality of the show offers a slice of rugged reality. For viewers craving dramatic stakes, this segment holds up well.

10:00‑11:00 BST – Outback Opal Hunters

Dust storms threaten a chase for opals. The show’s tension comes from the unpredictable nature of the outback. It’s a solid pick for those who appreciate a good survival angle.

11:00‑12:00 BST – Outback Opal Hunters

The crew deals with a mud‑crippled drill and a stern coach. The drama remains consistent, offering reliable entertainment for the adventurous.

13:00‑14:00 BST – Secret Life Of The Auction House

From Queen Victoria items to Rolling Stones memorabilia, the auctioneer’s world is unveiled. The show offers a glimpse into high‑stakes bidding that feels fresh for the curious.

14:00‑15:00 BST – Shed And Buried

The team travels to Gloucestershire, uncovering a farm and vintage equipment. The blend of rural charm and hidden treasures keeps the tone light yet engaging.

14:30‑16:00 BST – Shed And Buried (various locations)

The series continues across Suffolk, Cumbria, and Dorset, featuring a range of vehicles and artifacts. The variety offers a reliable variety of content for those who enjoy lighthearted discovery.

16:00‑17:00 BST – Find It, Fix It, Flog It

The duo scours a south‑coast recycler’s containers, discovering vinyl and other hidden gems. The show’s focus on repurposing gives it a contemporary feel.

17:00‑19:00 BST – The Yorkshire Auction House

From a veteran’s Lego mountain to a widow’s new chapter, the show blends heart with heritage. The narrative is one of the better options for viewers who enjoy genuine human stories.

19:00‑20:00 BST – Antiques Road Trip

Experts travel across the UK on a £200 budget to find and sell antiques. The competitive edge provides a fresh twist for viewers who appreciate a mix of travel and treasure.

20:00‑22:00 BST – Massive Engineering Mistakes & In The Eye Of The Storm

The first hour dissects global building blunders, while the next explores Maui’s worst natural disaster. Both segments promise a thrilling blend of engineering insight and raw nature drama.

22:00‑01:00 BST – How Do They Do It? (various episodes)

From Harris tweed to space suits, the show offers a look into niche craftsmanship. The depth of detail makes it a reliable pick for those fascinated by how everyday items come to life.

01:00‑02:00 BST – How It’s Made

The final hour dives into the manufacturing of everyday items. The show’s explanatory angle offers refreshing insight for the curious.

Bottom line: If you love a good treasure hunt, you won’t want to miss the early lineup. For drama lovers, the storm segment offers a gripping look at nature’s fury. And for those fascinated by artifacts, the auction shows give a behind‑the‑scenes view.