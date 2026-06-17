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Quest Thursday: Treasure, Turbulence & Auction Secrets – Your Must‑See Line‑up

ByShockya Team

Jun 17, 2026

Quest Thursday: Treasure, Turbulence & Auction Secrets – Your Must‑See Line‑up

If you’re looking for a Thursday that packs adventure, drama, and a dash of history, Quest has it all. Below is the full line‑up with times converted to London’s BST, plus our quick takes on each segment.

06:00‑07:00 BST – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

The episode kicks off with a 19th‑century weathervane and a battered Barcelona chair. For fans of restoration, the meticulous craftsmanship is a treat. I’d say it’s still entertaining for anyone who enjoys seeing a piece of history reborn.

07:00‑08:00 BST – Salvage Hunters

Salvage Hunters

Drew explores a Somerset antique shop and an Ipswich school, uncovering items that could change the narrative of local history. The show’s charm lies in the detective work – a reliable pick for history buffs.

08:00‑09:00 BST – Salvage Hunters

The adventure continues with a luxury fabric manufacturer in Suffolk and a Scottish castle. The tension of haggling over royal silks keeps the narrative engaging. It’s one of the better options if you’re into the behind‑the‑scenes of antiques.

09:00‑10:00 BST – Aussie Gold Hunters

Aussie Gold Hunters

Heat and high winds test the crew as they dig for gold. The raw physicality of the show offers a slice of rugged reality. For viewers craving dramatic stakes, this segment holds up well.

10:00‑11:00 BST – Outback Opal Hunters

Outback Opal Hunters

Dust storms threaten a chase for opals. The show’s tension comes from the unpredictable nature of the outback. It’s a solid pick for those who appreciate a good survival angle.

11:00‑12:00 BST – Outback Opal Hunters

The crew deals with a mud‑crippled drill and a stern coach. The drama remains consistent, offering reliable entertainment for the adventurous.

13:00‑14:00 BST – Secret Life Of The Auction House

Secret Life Of The Auction House

From Queen Victoria items to Rolling Stones memorabilia, the auctioneer’s world is unveiled. The show offers a glimpse into high‑stakes bidding that feels fresh for the curious.

14:00‑15:00 BST – Shed And Buried

Shed And Buried

The team travels to Gloucestershire, uncovering a farm and vintage equipment. The blend of rural charm and hidden treasures keeps the tone light yet engaging.

14:30‑16:00 BST – Shed And Buried (various locations)

The series continues across Suffolk, Cumbria, and Dorset, featuring a range of vehicles and artifacts. The variety offers a reliable variety of content for those who enjoy lighthearted discovery.

16:00‑17:00 BST – Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Find It, Fix It, Flog It

The duo scours a south‑coast recycler’s containers, discovering vinyl and other hidden gems. The show’s focus on repurposing gives it a contemporary feel.

17:00‑19:00 BST – The Yorkshire Auction House

The Yorkshire Auction House

From a veteran’s Lego mountain to a widow’s new chapter, the show blends heart with heritage. The narrative is one of the better options for viewers who enjoy genuine human stories.

19:00‑20:00 BST – Antiques Road Trip

Antiques Road Trip

Experts travel across the UK on a £200 budget to find and sell antiques. The competitive edge provides a fresh twist for viewers who appreciate a mix of travel and treasure.

20:00‑22:00 BST – Massive Engineering Mistakes & In The Eye Of The Storm

Massive Engineering Mistakes In The Eye Of The Storm

The first hour dissects global building blunders, while the next explores Maui’s worst natural disaster. Both segments promise a thrilling blend of engineering insight and raw nature drama.

22:00‑01:00 BST – How Do They Do It? (various episodes)

How Do They Do It?

From Harris tweed to space suits, the show offers a look into niche craftsmanship. The depth of detail makes it a reliable pick for those fascinated by how everyday items come to life.

01:00‑02:00 BST – How It’s Made

How It’s Made

The final hour dives into the manufacturing of everyday items. The show’s explanatory angle offers refreshing insight for the curious.

Bottom line: If you love a good treasure hunt, you won’t want to miss the early lineup. For drama lovers, the storm segment offers a gripping look at nature’s fury. And for those fascinated by artifacts, the auction shows give a behind‑the‑scenes view.

By Shockya Team