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Unleash Your Thursday: The BBC 1 Wales Must‑Watch Lineup

ByShockya Team

Jun 17, 2026

Unleash Your Thursday: The BBC 1 Wales Must‑Watch Lineup

London watches the clock tick from 06:00 to 04:00 BST as BBC 1 Wales pulls out a mix of news, drama, reality and live sport that will keep you glued. Below, we cut through the sprawl and point you to the shows that deserve your time.

Breakfast

Breakfast – 06:00‑09:30

Start the day with the BBC Breakfast team delivering news, sport, business and weather. It’s the reliable wake‑up call that sets the tone for the day.

Morning Live

Morning Live – 09:30‑10:45

Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Michelle Ackerley and the crew chat, advise and toss in tips to ease your day. A light‑hearted segment that still feels useful.

Doorbell Detectives – 10:45‑11:15

Matt Allwright dives into pet‑camera footage that caught a cat burglar. The show’s premise is quirky and still entertaining, especially for those who enjoy a dash of investigative comedy.

Homes Under the Hammer

Homes Under the Hammer – 11:15‑12:15

Two brothers tackle their first project. The show offers a solid look at renovation with a local twist, good for anyone who dreams of a DIY makeover.

Bargain Hunt

Bargain Hunt – 12:15‑13:00

Danny Sebastian leads teams to find auction‑ready items in Lancashire. It’s a good pick for fans of antiques and market drama.

BBC News at One

BBC News at One including Wales Today – 13:00‑14:00

The latest national and international news. A solid news block to keep you informed.

Policing Paradise – 14:00‑14:30

Police drama with a mysterious package and a double bike collision. It’s a short but gripping segment for those who enjoy procedural thrillers.

Scam Interceptors – 14:30‑15:00

Fake walkie‑talkie scammers play the police. A quick dose of comedy that still holds up well with a witty twist.

Escape to the Country

Escape to the Country – 15:00‑15:45

Denise Nurse helps a couple find a rural home. The show offers heart‑warming realism for those yearning for a quieter life.

Garden Rescue

Garden Rescue – 15:45‑16:30

Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill transform a barren plot into a wildlife haven. For garden lovers, it’s the go‑to inspiration.

MOTD Live: Czech Republic v South Africa

MOTD Live: Czech Republic v South Africa – 16:30‑19:30

Live football coverage of the World Cup group match. A must‑watch for sports fans and casual viewers alike.

BBC News

BBC News – 19:30‑20:00

Quick news recap to cap the evening. A reliable wrap‑up.

BBC Wales Today

BBC Wales Today – 20:00‑20:30

Local news and weather for Wales – a solid local touch.

EastEnders

EastEnders – 20:30‑21:00

The flagship soap that keeps the nation glued. With its tight plot twists, it’s one of the better options for evening drama.

BBC News and Weather

BBC News and Weather – 22:00‑22:30

Latest global news. A quick bite of information to wind down.

Would I Lie to You?

Would I Lie to You? – 22:40‑23:10

Comedy panel with Jo Brand, Sam Quek, Bobby Seagull and Joe Thomas. A clever mix of fact and fiction that still holds up well.

BBC Wales Today (second segment)

BBC Wales Today (second segment) – 22:30‑22:40

Another short news loop. A brief refresher.

Election 26: By‑Election Special – 23:10‑04:00

Live coverage of three parliamentary constituencies. A lengthy political feature for those following the political scene.

Bottom line: BBC 1 Wales offers a solid spread of news, drama, reality and sport that caters to every mood. Whether you’re a news junkie, a garden enthusiast, or a football fan, there’s a slot for you. Pick the shows that match your tastes and you’ll find an evening that keeps you entertained.

By Shockya Team