Unleash Your Thursday: The BBC 1 Wales Must‑Watch Lineup

London watches the clock tick from 06:00 to 04:00 BST as BBC 1 Wales pulls out a mix of news, drama, reality and live sport that will keep you glued. Below, we cut through the sprawl and point you to the shows that deserve your time.

Breakfast – 06:00‑09:30

Start the day with the BBC Breakfast team delivering news, sport, business and weather. It’s the reliable wake‑up call that sets the tone for the day.

Morning Live – 09:30‑10:45

Gethin Jones, Helen Skelton, Michelle Ackerley and the crew chat, advise and toss in tips to ease your day. A light‑hearted segment that still feels useful.

Doorbell Detectives – 10:45‑11:15

Matt Allwright dives into pet‑camera footage that caught a cat burglar. The show’s premise is quirky and still entertaining, especially for those who enjoy a dash of investigative comedy.

Homes Under the Hammer – 11:15‑12:15

Two brothers tackle their first project. The show offers a solid look at renovation with a local twist, good for anyone who dreams of a DIY makeover.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15‑13:00

Danny Sebastian leads teams to find auction‑ready items in Lancashire. It’s a good pick for fans of antiques and market drama.

BBC News at One including Wales Today – 13:00‑14:00

The latest national and international news. A solid news block to keep you informed.

Policing Paradise – 14:00‑14:30

Police drama with a mysterious package and a double bike collision. It’s a short but gripping segment for those who enjoy procedural thrillers.

Scam Interceptors – 14:30‑15:00

Fake walkie‑talkie scammers play the police. A quick dose of comedy that still holds up well with a witty twist.

Escape to the Country – 15:00‑15:45

Denise Nurse helps a couple find a rural home. The show offers heart‑warming realism for those yearning for a quieter life.

Garden Rescue – 15:45‑16:30

Charlie Dimmock and Lee Burkhill transform a barren plot into a wildlife haven. For garden lovers, it’s the go‑to inspiration.

MOTD Live: Czech Republic v South Africa – 16:30‑19:30

Live football coverage of the World Cup group match. A must‑watch for sports fans and casual viewers alike.

BBC News – 19:30‑20:00

Quick news recap to cap the evening. A reliable wrap‑up.

BBC Wales Today – 20:00‑20:30

Local news and weather for Wales – a solid local touch.

EastEnders – 20:30‑21:00

The flagship soap that keeps the nation glued. With its tight plot twists, it’s one of the better options for evening drama.

BBC News and Weather – 22:00‑22:30

Latest global news. A quick bite of information to wind down.

Would I Lie to You? – 22:40‑23:10

Comedy panel with Jo Brand, Sam Quek, Bobby Seagull and Joe Thomas. A clever mix of fact and fiction that still holds up well.

BBC Wales Today (second segment) – 22:30‑22:40

Another short news loop. A brief refresher.

Election 26: By‑Election Special – 23:10‑04:00

Live coverage of three parliamentary constituencies. A lengthy political feature for those following the political scene.

Bottom line: BBC 1 Wales offers a solid spread of news, drama, reality and sport that caters to every mood. Whether you’re a news junkie, a garden enthusiast, or a football fan, there’s a slot for you. Pick the shows that match your tastes and you’ll find an evening that keeps you entertained.