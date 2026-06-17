Thursday TV on U&Dave: Top Gear, Rick Stein, and More – Your Insider Picks

Rev Up the Engines with Top Gear

At 11:20 you’ll see the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May face off over a budget coupe. The segment is a solid reminder of why they’re still the talk of the car world.

Taste the Mediterranean with Rick Stein

Rick Stein and his son Jack travel from Venice to Istanbul, sampling local flavours from remote Albanian shepherds to Greek veal stifado. The food is good, the storytelling steady.

Border Patrol Drama in America

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers picks up a tense smuggling case at 07:20, followed by a run‑through of drug‑laden UPS packages. It’s a showcase of the eyes that keep the border tight.

Caribbean Contrasts with Simon Reeve

Simon Reeve opens the Caribbean series by contrasting the tourist‑ready Dominican Republic with the less‑visited Haiti. It’s a film‑style walk‑through that sets the tone for the episode.

Culinary Quest in France with Hairy Bikers

The Bikers hunt for the world’s best chicken and egg recipes in France. Their enthusiasm keeps the segment light, even if the culinary stakes aren’t high.

Fishing Tales with Mortimer & Whitehouse

Paul Mortimer and Bob Whitehouse take a nostalgic trip back to the River Lea, inviting a special guest. It’s a relaxed outing, more chat than fishing.

Comedy Q&A with Would I Lie To You?

Rob Brydon hosts a festive episode with guests like Jo Brand and Joe Lycett, sorting fact from fib. It’s one of the better light‑hearted options for holiday viewing.

Brain Teasers with QI XL

Stephen Fry throws a jumble of impossible questions at a panel of comedians. The format is clever, though the humour can be hit‑or‑miss.

News Satire with Have I Got a Bit More News for You

Phil Wang leads a panel of political and entertainment figures to dissect current events. It’s a reliable bit of news‑wrapped comedy.

Stand‑up Roundup with 8 Out of 10 Cats

Jimmy Carr hosts a poll‑based comedy night featuring comedians like Fred Sirieix. The show stays true to its format, though it can feel predictable.

Satire Showdown with Mock the Week

Dara O Briain and Hugh Dennis roast the news with a rotating guest line‑up. The satire is on point, albeit a notch less sharp than earlier seasons.

Modern Life Musings with Dave Gorman

Dave Gorman muses on 21st‑century behaviour, questioning if online actions mirror real‑world ones. It’s a thoughtful take, though it may not appeal to all.

Shop Till You Drop with Teleshopping

The channel’s Teleshopping blocks offer a commercial day‑time filler – a less engaging option for the evening.