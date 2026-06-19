BBC Three’s Weekend Line‑up: From Doctor Who to Reality‑Drama – Your Guide to the Best Picks

Saturday Night: Doctor Who & Family Friendly Starts

Kick off the weekend with a classic. At 19:00 (BST) the Doctor and Clara head into an Arctic Christmas showdown. The special’s blend of holiday cheer and sci‑fi thrills is still entertaining, and it’s a solid opener for viewers looking for a bit of light‑hearted adventure.

Teen & Young Adult Focus: Miranda & Schitt’s Creek

From 20:00 to 20:30 (BST) Miranda’s second episode brings a mix of domestic chaos and humour. It’s a reliable pick for those who enjoy sharp, character‑driven comedy.

Following that, Schitt’s Creek starts at 21:00 (BST). The first episode offers a smart, witty look at a wealthy family adapting to a new life. The series’ humour holds up well for a family audience looking for something that feels fresh yet grounded.

Comedy for Adults: Mrs Brown’s Boys & Two Pints

Next up at 22:30 (BST) Mrs Brown’s Boys episode one. The show’s strong language is matched by sharp, family‑oriented humour, making it a reliable pick for those wanting a laugh that stays within familiar territory.

At 23:30 (BST) Two Pints of Lager offers a light‑hearted look at a group of friends navigating life. Its adult humour keeps it a solid, relaxed watch for those winding down the night.

Late‑Night Reality & Drama: Funboys & PRU

From 00:00 (BST) a series of Funboys episodes play. The show’s rough language and adult humour make it a reliable choice for a mature audience craving a bit of absurdity.

A short break at 01:40 (BST) brings PRU, a school‑based drama that mixes humor with real‑life challenges. The series’ realistic tone keeps it engaging for viewers who appreciate character‑driven storytelling.

Sunday Morning: EastEnders & OnlyFans

EastEnders Omnibus starts at 19:00 (BST). Its familiar storylines provide a reliable, comforting watch for fans of the iconic soap.

At 21:00 (BST) OnlyFans Inside the Machine offers a sharp critique of exploitation in the adult‑content industry. Its candid tone is a reliable eye‑opener for those seeking thought‑provoking content.

Sunday Evening: Music Drama & Real‑Life Stories

The Idea of You debuts at 22:00 (BST). A music‑drama that blends romance and career ambitions, it’s a solid pick for viewers craving a narrative that feels both aspirational and grounded.

Following that, Kidnapped by My Mum starts at 23:50 (BST). The documentary’s personal journey offers a reliable, compelling look at resilience.

At 01:25 (BST) We Built a Zoo brings a TikTok star’s ambitions to life. Its strong language is balanced with an engaging narrative, making it a solid late‑night pick.

Next at 02:25 (BST) Jesy Nelson’s documentary explores online abuse. Its candid approach is a reliable source of insight for audiences concerned about digital culture.

Finally, Pobl Bachyn starts at 03:50 (BST). The short comedy offers a quick, humorous break, making it a reliable, light‑hearted end to the weekend.

In short, BBC Three’s weekend delivers a solid mix of genre content. From the familiar thrills of Doctor Who to the raw reality of PRU, there’s something reliable for every mood and audience. Tune in and choose your next binge with confidence.