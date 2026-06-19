Weekend at GB News: Your Play‑by‑Play Guide to the Best Broadcasts
GB News offers a packed weekend schedule that swings from breakfast banter to late‑night political drama. Below is a quick rundown of the key shows, why they matter, and who should tune in.
06:00–10:00 – Breakfast with Stephen and Anne (Saturday)
The longest breakfast program on the channel, it blends national headlines with a light‑hearted start to the day. If you’re an early‑bird wishing for a straightforward news briefing, this show holds up well.
10:00–12:00 – Saturday Morning Live
A lighter take on the news with friendly debates. It’s a good pick for those who want discussion without the heavy tone of prime‑time shows.
12:00–15:00 – The Weekend (Saturday)
A live‑news roundup with multiple viewpoints. If you’re a news‑savvy viewer looking for depth over entertainment, this is a reliable option.
15:00–18:00 – Nana Akua (Saturday)
A spirited, female‑led take on the news. The host’s energetic style can keep younger viewers engaged, while still delivering hard news.
18:00–20:00 – The Saturday Five
A provocative panel that tackles the week’s most controversial stories. If you’re a fan of sharp debate, this show is one of the better options.
20:00–23:00 – Alex Armstrong Tonight (Saturday)
A two‑hour deep dive into the week’s big issues with a range of guests. The host’s candid approach provides fresh angles that keep seasoned political watchers hooked.
23:00–02:00 – The Late Show Live (Saturday, Sunday)
Live from Washington, DC, this panel provides context on US news for British viewers. It’s a solid choice for late‑night viewers wanting international coverage.
06:00–09:30 – Breakfast with Stephen and Anne (Sunday)
A slightly shorter morning show that still offers a solid briefing. Good for those who prefer a quick start.
09:30–11:00 – The Camilla Tominey Show (Sunday)
A personality‑driven politics show set in Westminster. It’s a reliable mix of satire and serious debate, suitable for politically curious viewers.
11:00–13:00 – Sunday with Michael Portillo (Sunday)
A relaxed take on politics, culture and the arts. It appeals to viewers who prefer a lighter, more reflective tone.
13:00–15:00 – The Weekend (Sunday)
Another live‑news roundup with a mix of perspectives. For anyone wanting a comprehensive view of the day’s events, this show is dependable.
15:00–18:00 – Nana Akua (Sunday)
Keeps the energy high with a mix of satire and hard news. A good pick for younger audiences who want a lively delivery.
18:00–20:00 – Free Speech Nation (Sunday)
A blend of journalism and comedy that tackles the most infuriating stories with a satirical lens. It’s a reliable entertainment option for those who enjoy a humorous take on current affairs.
21:00–23:00 – Alex Armstrong Tonight (Sunday)
A repeat of the Saturday prime‑time debate, featuring a range of guests tackling the week’s headline stories. A solid pick for late‑night viewers who want a deeper dive.
00:00–03:00 – The Late Show Live (Sunday)
Continues the Washington‑based coverage into the early hours. Good for night‑owls looking for international context.
Bottom line: GB News delivers a clear mix of news, debate and satire across the weekend. Whether you’re an early‑bird craving a concise briefing or a late‑night viewer seeking in‑depth political analysis, there’s a slot that fits your taste. The breakfast shows remain the dependable start, while the evening panels offer sharper angles for those who want more than surface‑level commentary.
Related Content
Discover other shows that match your interests:
- Topics of the Week – A deeper look into key stories
- Political Debates – Live discussions with experts
- Satire Corner – Humour that keeps you informed
Want to catch live episodes? Watch now: