Weekend at GB News: Your Play‑by‑Play Guide to the Best Broadcasts

GB News offers a packed weekend schedule that swings from breakfast banter to late‑night political drama. Below is a quick rundown of the key shows, why they matter, and who should tune in.

06:00–10:00 – Breakfast with Stephen and Anne (Saturday)

The longest breakfast program on the channel, it blends national headlines with a light‑hearted start to the day. If you’re an early‑bird wishing for a straightforward news briefing, this show holds up well.

10:00–12:00 – Saturday Morning Live

A lighter take on the news with friendly debates. It’s a good pick for those who want discussion without the heavy tone of prime‑time shows.

12:00–15:00 – The Weekend (Saturday)

A live‑news roundup with multiple viewpoints. If you’re a news‑savvy viewer looking for depth over entertainment, this is a reliable option.

15:00–18:00 – Nana Akua (Saturday)

A spirited, female‑led take on the news. The host’s energetic style can keep younger viewers engaged, while still delivering hard news.

18:00–20:00 – The Saturday Five

A provocative panel that tackles the week’s most controversial stories. If you’re a fan of sharp debate, this show is one of the better options.

20:00–23:00 – Alex Armstrong Tonight (Saturday)

A two‑hour deep dive into the week’s big issues with a range of guests. The host’s candid approach provides fresh angles that keep seasoned political watchers hooked.

23:00–02:00 – The Late Show Live (Saturday, Sunday)

Live from Washington, DC, this panel provides context on US news for British viewers. It’s a solid choice for late‑night viewers wanting international coverage.

06:00–09:30 – Breakfast with Stephen and Anne (Sunday)

A slightly shorter morning show that still offers a solid briefing. Good for those who prefer a quick start.

09:30–11:00 – The Camilla Tominey Show (Sunday)

A personality‑driven politics show set in Westminster. It’s a reliable mix of satire and serious debate, suitable for politically curious viewers.

11:00–13:00 – Sunday with Michael Portillo (Sunday)

A relaxed take on politics, culture and the arts. It appeals to viewers who prefer a lighter, more reflective tone.

13:00–15:00 – The Weekend (Sunday)

Another live‑news roundup with a mix of perspectives. For anyone wanting a comprehensive view of the day’s events, this show is dependable.

15:00–18:00 – Nana Akua (Sunday)

Keeps the energy high with a mix of satire and hard news. A good pick for younger audiences who want a lively delivery.

18:00–20:00 – Free Speech Nation (Sunday)

A blend of journalism and comedy that tackles the most infuriating stories with a satirical lens. It’s a reliable entertainment option for those who enjoy a humorous take on current affairs.

21:00–23:00 – Alex Armstrong Tonight (Sunday)

A repeat of the Saturday prime‑time debate, featuring a range of guests tackling the week’s headline stories. A solid pick for late‑night viewers who want a deeper dive.

00:00–03:00 – The Late Show Live (Sunday)

Continues the Washington‑based coverage into the early hours. Good for night‑owls looking for international context.

Bottom line: GB News delivers a clear mix of news, debate and satire across the weekend. Whether you’re an early‑bird craving a concise briefing or a late‑night viewer seeking in‑depth political analysis, there’s a slot that fits your taste. The breakfast shows remain the dependable start, while the evening panels offer sharper angles for those who want more than surface‑level commentary.