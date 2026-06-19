Your Weekend, Your Way: BBC 1 Wales Delivers the Hits

The weekend on BBC 1 Wales mixes the sharpest news, sizzling kitchen drama, nostalgic antiques, high‑energy sports and gripping dramas. Below is a rundown of the most compelling shows, with our picks for families, foodies, sports buffs and drama lovers.

Morning Kick‑off – Breakfast (06:00‑10:00 BST)

The flagship news program that powers the day. Still entertaining, it offers a reliable snapshot of the world’s latest before you head to work. For the early‑bird viewer, it’s the anchor of the day.

Foodie Fever – Saturday Kitchen Live (10:00‑11:30 BST)

From Matt Tebbutt to Lenny Henry, the show is a live culinary showcase that’s both playful and practical. If you want a quick recipe inspiration, this is the one to watch.

Treasure Hunt – Bargain Hunt (11:30‑12:15 BST)

Natasha Raskin Sharp leads the hunt for hidden gems. It’s a reliable blend of curiosity and suspense that keeps viewers coming back for more.

Home of the Year – Wales’ Home of the Year (12:15‑12:45 BST)

A quick look at three distinctive Welsh homes, judged by a panel of experts. It’s a brief but engaging peek into local architecture.

Sports Spotlight – Tennis: Queen’s Men’s Semi‑Finals (13:00‑17:10 BST)

Live coverage of the semi‑finals keeps the tennis fans hooked. It’s an intense, high‑stakes segment that delivers a thrilling break from daytime programming.

Late‑Night Drama – Casualty (20:30‑21:20 BST)

The medical drama that never fails to deliver, “Casualty” offers a reliable dose of emotional storytelling. It’s a pick for viewers who appreciate intense, character‑driven narratives.

Comedy – Funboys (22:25‑00:05 BST)

A series of episodes full of adult humour and strong language. For those who enjoy raw, unfiltered comedy, it’s a one‑of‑a‑kind evening.

Trivia Night – Pointless Celebrities (00:05‑00:50 BST)

A cricket edition that tests knowledge of the sport’s legends. It’s a reliable, engaging quiz that appeals to sports enthusiasts.

Live Football – MOTD Live (17:30‑20:30 BST)

From the Netherlands to Sweden, this live coverage keeps football fans hooked. It’s a high‑energy segment that’s reliable for the sport‑obsessed.

Weekend Wrap‑Up – BBC News (03:15‑04:50 BST)

The final news segment offers a reliable recap of the day’s top stories. For a quick, concise overview, this is the go‑to choice.

Bottom Line – BBC 1 Wales delivers a balanced mix of news, cooking, antiques, sports and drama. The schedule caters to every taste, ensuring no one is left bored. From morning news to late‑night comedy, there’s something for everyone.