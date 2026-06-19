Challenge TV’s Weekend Round: From Brains to Bargains – Your Must‑Play Guide

The Challenge channel is a playground for trivia lovers, auction‑hunters and family audiences alike. This weekend’s lineup offers a healthy mix of high‑stakes quizzes, antique escapades and light‑hearted games, all hosted by familiar faces. Below is a snapshot of the shows you’ll want to catch, with opinions and age‑group recommendations to keep the viewing experience sharp.

Quiz Show Mania – The Chase

Bradley Walsh’s flagship quiz, The Chase, takes the stage from 06:30 BST to 07:30 BST and again at 07:30 BST to 08:30 BST. The rapid‑fire questions and charismatic Chaser keep viewers hooked. If you thrive on mental adrenaline, this is still entertaining and will hold up well against other quiz shows.

Antique Quest – Dickinson’s Real Deal

David Dickinson and his team hunt for hidden gems from 08:30 BST to 09:30 BST. The blend of storytelling and market negotiation appeals to adults who enjoy a mix of history and drama. It’s a reliable pick for anyone seeking a lighter, yet engaging, narrative.

Family Challenge – Blockbusters & Family Chase

For a wholesome family affair, start with Blockbusters at 10:30 BST to 11:00 BST and 11:00 BST to 11:30 BST. Bob Holness’s nostalgic voice guides contestants across the iconic board, making it a suitable choice for kids and parents alike. Follow up with Family Chase from 14:30 BST to 15:30 BST, where entire families battle for prizes. These shows blend educational content with playful competition, ideal for younger viewers who enjoy teamwork.

Dart Duel – Bullseye

From 22:00 BST until midnight, Bullseye offers a blend of darts skill and general knowledge. It’s a reliable evening pick for those who enjoy a mix of sport and trivia. The repeated 30‑minute slots give viewers flexibility to jump in at any time.

Thrill & Lies – Bridge Of Lies

Ross Kemp’s Bridge Of Lies at 13:30 BST to 14:30 BST presents a psychological challenge as contestants step between truth and deception for cash. A one‑off show that holds up well for adult audiences seeking a twist on classic game formats.

Celebrity Spin – Celebrity Catchphrase & The Celebrity Chase

Stephen Mulhern’s Celebrity Catchphrase (11:30 BST to 12:30 BST) and Bradley Walsh’s The Celebrity Chase (16:30 BST to 17:30 BST) bring familiar faces into light‑hearted competition. They’re reliable choices for fans of pop‑culture trivia and celebrity antics.

Bonus: Tenable

Hosted by Warwick Davis, Tenable at 12:30 BST to 13:30 BST offers a high‑stakes quiz with a £125,000 jackpot. The show holds up well for viewers who enjoy a dramatic, high‑pressure format.

Teleshopping Interludes

The channel also offers Teleshopping segments from 05:30 BST to 06:00 BST and 05:00 BST to 05:30 BST. Details are sparse, but they provide a break for those looking for quick deals.

Bottom Line

With a balanced mix of high‑energy quizzes, antique treasure hunts, and family‑friendly challenges, Challenge TV’s weekend schedule offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a trivia buff, a bargain hunter, or a family looking for shared fun, the channel’s lineup is one of the better options to keep your evenings engaging.