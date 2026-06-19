Your Prime Picks for Really TV This Weekend: Property Dreams, Antique Thrills, and Haunted Escapes

Your Prime Picks for Really TV This Weekend

Looking for something to binge? Here’s a snapshot of the best moments on Really TV from Saturday to Sunday, with a quick guide for every age group and interest.

Saturday – Property Dreams & Antiques Galore

The day starts with the dreamy Fantasy Homes By The Sea (S2 Ep3). A young family seeks a beachfront sanctuary in Dorset with a budget up to £5 million. It’s still entertaining to watch the search for the perfect sun‑kissed home.

Next up comes Cruise TV with LoveitBookit, a one‑stop guide to the latest cruise deals. For travel junkies, it offers reliable insights into destinations and ships.

Then the antiques crowd gets a treat with Salvage Hunters (S13 Ep5 & Ep6). Drew dives into the Cotswolds and Exeter, hunting treasures from the subcontinent and the UK. It still keeps viewers hooked.

The afternoon brings The Yorkshire Auction House (S2 Ep10‑12). Angus clears out historic properties, revealing vintage furniture and jewellery. It’s a reliable look at the auction world.

The late afternoon becomes a treasure trail with Antiques Road Trip (S14 Ep16‑20). Two experts, James and Raj, hunt antiques across England and set the stage for auction showdowns. It holds up well for antique enthusiasts.

Evenings shift to transformation with Money For Nothing (S14 Ep19‑20; S8 Ep9). The series shows Sarah and others converting discarded items into valuable pieces, a surprisingly confident showcase of up‑cycling.

Finally, a sweep of My Lottery Dream Home (S8 Ep8‑9; S5 Ep10) shows couples turning lottery wins into dream houses. It’s still entertaining for anyone dreaming of a new home.

Sunday – Haunted Mysteries & More

Sunday starts with Help! My House Is Haunted (S5 Ep4‑14). The show explores haunted sites, from secret cellars to spooky farmhouses, offering a reliable dose of ghostly intrigue.

After that, Teleshopping takes over for two hours – a predictable but useful segment for buyers on the go.

The day ends with another round of My Lottery Dream Home as couples continue to turn their big wins into big homes.

Which Show for Whom?

Kids & Teens – Antiques Road Trip’s light‑hearted competition keeps the younger viewers engaged. The show’s upbeat tone makes it a reliable pick.

Adults & Couples – Fantasy Homes By The Sea and My Lottery Dream Home cater to anyone looking to buy a house or dream big. They hold up well for those wanting real‑world advice.

Horror Fans – Help! My House Is Haunted delivers a steady stream of spooky narratives. It’s still entertaining for those who enjoy a good scare.

Antique Lovers – Salvage Hunters and Antiques Road Trip are the go‑to shows. They provide reliable insight into the world of collectibles.

Bottom Line

This weekend’s lineup on Really TV mixes dream homes, antique adventures and haunted tales, ensuring there’s something for every age and taste. Pick a show that matches your mood and enjoy the weekend.