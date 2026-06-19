Weekend on BBC Four: From Penguins to Prose – What to Watch

If you’re looking for a mix of nature, nostalgia and narrative depth, BBC Four has a line‑up that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Below is the rundown, with a little edge‑y commentary to help you decide where to drop your remote.

Nature’s Call – Penguins, Planet and the Great Earth

At 19:00 BST, Penguin Post Office: Natural World drops you into an Antarctic outpost surrounded by 3,000 gentoo penguins. The 5‑minute clip is a gentle reminder of how fragile and resilient the planet is. Still entertaining for families who love wildlife.

Immediately after, 19:05‑20:05 BST, Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure gives a behind‑the‑scenes look at the series that launched a career and a generation of naturalists. A reliable piece of documentary history.

Then at 20:05‑21:00 BST, Life on Earth dives into the very landscapes that sparked Darwin’s theory. The series is a landmark, and it remains one of the better options for those who crave deep science.

Sporting Spirit – The Rise and Fall of Goolagong

21:00‑21:50 BST, Goolagong (part 1) charts Evonne’s Wimbledon debut and the controlling coach. It’s a compelling drama that highlights the early struggles of a female athlete.

21:50‑22:45 BST, part 2 explores equal pay, loss and burnout. The storytelling holds up well for fans of sports biography.

Crime and Controversy – Scrublands

22:45‑23:35 BST, Scrublands dives into a priest’s shooting of parishioners. The strong language and violence may be off‑limits for younger viewers, but it’s one of the better investigative pieces for adult audiences.

23:35‑00:25 BST, the second half digs deeper into the mystery. The series keeps the tension high until the very end.

Classic Comedy – Keeping Up Appearances

00:25‑00:55 BST, Keeping Up Appearances offers a nostalgic look at Hyacinth Bucket’s antics. The sitcom remains reliable for a quick laugh after a long day.

Travel and Tales – Michael Palin

20:15‑21:05 BST, Michael Palin’s Hemingway Adventure takes you to Key West, Uganda and Venice. The segments are vivid and give a sense of the places Hemingway loved.

21:05‑21:55 BST, Palin’s Cuba and the American Wild West are packed with colourful detail. The mix of humour and history works for families and history buffs alike.

Literary and Musical Highlights

21:55‑22:00 BST, Five to Eleven: Emma Thompson offers a quiet reading session. It’s a gentle pick for early evening.

22:00‑23:30 BST, Sondheim at the BBC showcases select songs by world‑class stars. A solid choice for music lovers who appreciate theatrical depth.

Heritage and History – Britain’s Most Fragile Treasure

23:30‑00:30 BST, Britain’s Most Fragile Treasure unlocks the secrets of the Great East Window at York Minster. A reliable documentary for those fascinated by architectural heritage.

Bottom Line

BBC Four’s weekend offers a balanced mix of nature, sport, crime, comedy, travel, music and heritage. Whether you’re a nature lover, a sports fan or a history enthusiast, there’s a slot that will keep you glued to the screen.