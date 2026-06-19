Weekend Binge: Action, History, and Heroes on Great! Movies Action

Ready to fill your Thursday night with adrenaline? Great! Movies Action has a lineup that spans classic adventure, gritty western, high‑stakes historical action, and even anime. Below is a rundown of what to watch, who it suits, and why it matters.

Adventure Awaits: “Around the World in 80 Days” (09:10–11:10 BST)

With Pierce Brosnan and Eric Idle, this 2‑hour classic proves that time‑ticking globetrotting can still feel fresh. The pacing is tight, the humour is clear, and the stakes are high. A solid pick for anyone who loves a well‑crafted adventure.

Western Thrill: “The Pledge” (11:20–13:15 BST)

Luke Perry and C. Thomas Howell bring a raw, revenge‑driven narrative that holds up well for action fans. The plot is straightforward, but the character arcs add a layer of depth that keeps viewers hooked.

Historical Action: “Khartoum” (16:15–17:11 BST)

Charlton Heston faces off against the enemy in a siege that mirrors real‑world tension. The film is a reliable showcase of period combat and political intrigue.

Epic Action: “Hercules” (18:55–21:00 BST)

Dwayne Johnson trades myth for muscle in a film that balances humor with high‑energy spectacle. It’s still entertaining for younger viewers and fans of big‑screen muscle.

Copper Caper: “The Trust” (21:00–23:00 BST)

Nicolas Cage and Elijah Wood deliver a caper that feels fresh even after 2016. The plot twists are entertaining, and the pacing keeps the audience engaged.

Action Thriller: “Mercenary: Absolution” (23:00–00:05 BST)

Steven Seagal and Vinnie Jones collide in a moral‑heavy storyline that still feels credible. The film’s pacing is brisk, making it a good pick for late‑night adrenaline seekers.

Anime Power: “Dragon Ball Super” (01:05–02:05 BST)

For fans of high‑energy combat, the latest Dragon Ball episode delivers. The fight scenes are polished, and the storyline keeps the momentum going. A solid pick for anime lovers.

Rescue Ops: “Coast Guard Alaska” (02:05–03:05 BST)

Witness the U.S. Coast Guard battle the elements in real‑time. The show is reliable for viewers who appreciate real‑world heroism and dramatic rescues.

Rescue Drama: “Air Rescue” (04:30–04:55 BST)

From cliffside accidents to medical emergencies, this series offers a realistic look at rescue operations. The pacing is tight, and it’s a reliable choice for those who love emergency response stories.

Sci‑Fi Thriller: “Judge Dredd” (21:26–22:35 BST)

With Sylvester Stallone leading the charge, the film offers a gritty vision of a dystopian future. The tense narrative holds up well for fans of science‑fiction action.

Action with a Twist: “American Siege” (22:35–23:31 BST)

Bruce Willis leads a thriller that mixes small‑town tension with a deeper mystery. The film’s narrative is compelling enough to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Bottom Line

Great! Movies Action offers a diverse slate that caters to everyone from action junkies to history buffs. Pick your favourite genre and let the binge begin.